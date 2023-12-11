Injury Bug Strikes Jazz Before Facing Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Still without Lauri Markkanen who has missed the team’s last seven games, center Walker Kessler is also on the injury report due to foot soreness, while John Collins is questionable with an illness.

The Thunder meanwhile will be without Luguentz Dort due to a left ankle sprain.

Jazz Are NBA’s Worst Road Team

The Jazz will look to earn a rare road win when they travel to Oklahoma City.

At 1-10, the Jazz are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst road record in the NBA, and own the league’s worst net rating away from home at -18.9.

The team hasn’t won on the road in over a month with their lone road victory coming in Memphis against the Grizzlies on November 10.

The Jazz’s 1-10 start on the road is the second-worst in franchise history, and are two consecutive road losses away from matching their worst start since moving to Salt Lake City in 1979.

Thunder Own Second Best Record In West

After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons the Thunder look poised to make noise in the Western Conference postseason race.

The Thunder own the second-best record in the West at 14-7 and have done so with a balanced attack on both ends of the floor.

Oklahoma City owns the league’s eighth-best offensive rating and the sixth-best defensive rating.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to repeat as an All-NBA first-team member averaging 30.5 points per game, while Chet Holmgren is vying for the Rookie of the Year award averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Monday at 6 pm MST in Oklahoma City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



