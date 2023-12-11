On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Injury Bug Strikes Jazz Before Facing Thunder

Dec 11, 2023, 1:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Still without Lauri Markkanen who has missed the team’s last seven games, center Walker Kessler is also on the injury report due to foot soreness, while John Collins is questionable with an illness.

The Thunder meanwhile will be without Luguentz Dort due to a left ankle sprain.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Jazz Are NBA’s Worst Road Team

The Jazz will look to earn a rare road win when they travel to Oklahoma City.

At 1-10, the Jazz are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst road record in the NBA, and own the league’s worst net rating away from home at -18.9.

The team hasn’t won on the road in over a month with their lone road victory coming in Memphis against the Grizzlies on November 10.

The Jazz’s 1-10 start on the road is the second-worst in franchise history, and are two consecutive road losses away from matching their worst start since moving to Salt Lake City in 1979.

Thunder Own Second Best Record In West

After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons the Thunder look poised to make noise in the Western Conference postseason race.

The Thunder own the second-best record in the West at 14-7 and have done so with a balanced attack on both ends of the floor.

Oklahoma City owns the league’s eighth-best offensive rating and the sixth-best defensive rating.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to repeat as an All-NBA first-team member averaging 30.5 points per game, while Chet Holmgren is vying for the Rookie of the Year award averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Monday at 6 pm MST in Oklahoma City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alissa Pili Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Career-High Performance

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili was unstoppable against South Carolina over the weekend earning Pac-12 Player of the Week.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz ’80s Decade Night To Feature Griffith, Green, Wilkins

The Utah Jazz will celebrate the top rosters from the '80s when they face the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fontecchio Is Only Jazz Returner To Improve Scoring Average

How have the Utah Jazz fallen from the ninth-ranked offense rating in the NBA last season to 26th this year?

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU, Cincy, TCU Suffer First Losses

The latest installment of Big 12 basketball power rankings.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Makes Fifth All-America Team

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss made some serious noise in 2023 and its earned him a spot on his fifth post-season All-America team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Makes Sixth All-America Team

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss made some serious noise in 2023 and its earned him a spot on his sixth post-season All-America team.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Injury Bug Strikes Jazz Before Facing Thunder