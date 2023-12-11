On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU, Cincy, TCU Suffer First Losses

Dec 11, 2023, 2:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The past week was an eventful one for Big 12 basketball. Rivalry games took place, the conclusion of the Big 12-Big East Battle, and some undefeated teams went down for the first time.

The Big 12 locked up the “Battle” with the Big East, claiming a 7-4 victory. Three of the four teams that lost are near the bottom of this week’s power rankings.

Three undefeated teams remain in the conference (Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma). There were another three that suffered their first setbacks of the season (BYU, Cincinnati, and TCU).

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Six Edition

Take a look at the week six Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Kansas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Kansas 88, UMKC 69
  • Kansas 73, Missouri 64

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: at Indiana

It’s hard not to get nostalgic for the old Big 12/8 when you watched Kansas take on Missouri over the weekend. And like the old days, Kansas came away with another victory.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was in attendance for the game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Starting guard Elmarko Jackson had his best performance of the season against the Tigers, highlighted by a four-point play. Hunter Dickinson continues to shine, putting up 13 points and 16 rebounds.

2. Houston (10-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Houston 75, Rice 39
  • Houston 89, Jackson State 55

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: vs. Texas A&M (Toyota Center in Houston)

Kelvin Sampson’s teams are always great on the defensive end. But this 2024 squad might be his best. The Coogs suffocated Rice and Jackson State this past week. Now the toughest test of Houston’s non-conference schedule awaits on Saturday as they take on Texas A&M.

3. Baylor (9-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

  • Baylor 78, Seton Hall 60 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: at Michigan State (Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit)

4. Oklahoma (9-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 72, Providence 51 (Big 12-Big East Battle)
  • Oklahoma 79, Arkansas 70 (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: vs. Green Bay

5. BYU (8-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last Week

  • BYU, Evansville
  • Utah 73, BYU 69

This Week

  • Wednesday, December 13: vs. Denver
  • Saturday, December 16: vs. Georgia State

6. Iowa State (8-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Iowa State 90, Iowa 65
  • Iowa State 107, Prairie View A&M 56

This Week

  • Sunday, December 17: vs. Florida A&M

7. Texas (7-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 3)

Last Week

  • Marquette 86, Texas 65
  • Texas 77, Houston Christian 50

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: vs. LSU (Toyota Center in Houston, Texas)

8. Cincinnati (7-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last Week

  • Xavier 84, Cincinnati 79

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 12: vs. Bryant
  • Saturday, December 16: vs. Dayton (Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati)

9. Kansas State (8-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Kansas State 72, Villanova 71 (Overtime, Big 12-Big East Battle)
  • Kansas State 75, LSU 60 (Road game)

This Week

  • Sunday, December 17: vs. Nebraska

10. TCU (7-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Clemson 74, TCU 66 (Toronto)

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: vs. Arizona State (Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth)

11. Texas Tech (6-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 87, Nebraska Omaha 58

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 12: vs. Oral Roberts
  • Saturday, December 16: vs. Vanderbilt (Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth)

12. UCF (6-3, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • UCF 94, Jacksonville 52
  • Ole Miss 70, UCF 68

This Week

  • No Games

13. Oklahoma State (4-5, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Southern Illinois 70, Oklahoma State 68 (Road game)
  • Oklahoma State 72, Tulsa 57 (Oklahoma City)

This Week

  • Sunday, December 17: vs. Oral Roberts

14. West Virginia (4-5, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last Week

  • Pitt 80, West Virginia 63
  • West Virginia 66, Drexel 60

This Week

  • Saturday, December 16: vs. UMass (Springfield, Massachusetts)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fontecchio Is Only Jazz Returner To Improve Scoring Average

How have the Utah Jazz fallen from the ninth-ranked offense rating in the NBA last season to 26th this year?

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Injury Bug Strikes Jazz Before Facing Thunder

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Makes Fifth All-America Team

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss made some serious noise in 2023 and its earned him a spot on his fifth post-season All-America team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Makes Sixth All-America Team

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss made some serious noise in 2023 and its earned him a spot on his sixth post-season All-America team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Will Return To Utah State As Super Senior

Senior quarterback Cooper Legas threw his name into the hat earlier this week, announcing he will return for his fourth season next fall.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State PG Darius Brown II Finds Success With Throwback Style

Darius Brown II had a career-high six steals on Saturday night but it's his passing that has been turning heads for Utah State this season.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU, Cincy, TCU Suffer First Losses