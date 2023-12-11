On the Site:
Jazz ’80s Decade Night To Feature Griffith, Green, Wilkins

Dec 11, 2023, 3:16 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will celebrate their rosters from the ’80s when they face the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Jazz are hosting decade nights throughout the schedule to recognize the most important names and faces that helped shape the franchise over its first 50 seasons.

The team hosted ’70s night in November by welcoming former Jazzmen Truck Robinson and Aaron James to the Delta Center.

Griffith, Green, Wilkins Return For ’80s Jazz Night

The Jazz will celebrate their ’80s rosters by inviting Darrell Griffth, Rickey Green, and Jeff Wilkins back to Salt Lake City.

Griffith averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 765 appearances with the Jazz between 1980-91.

Green averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.8 steals in Utah and was named to the 1984 All-Star game as a member of the Jazz.

Wilkins averaged 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over six seasons with the Jazz including 101 starts in 454 appearances.

All three players were named to the KSL Sports Top 50 Jazz Players list as voted on by fans and the media.

Griffith was ranked 11th, Green was ranked 16th, while Wilkins was ranked 40th on the list.

The three former Jazz players will join Thurl Bailey, Holly Rowe, and JP Chunga on an exclusive Jazz+ alternate broadcast during the game against the Knicks.

Additionally, the second of five limited-edition apparel drops will be available for sale at the Utah Jazz Team Store during the game.

Rapper Young MC will be performing ‘Bust a Move’ during halftime.

