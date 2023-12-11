Alissa Pili Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Career-High Performance

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili was unstoppable against South Carolina over the weekend posting a career high 37 points in a loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks.

Pili’s 37 points against South Carolina are the most points scored so far this season by a player in the Pac-12.

Additionally, Pili averaged 34 points per game last week when also accounting for Utah’s win over St. Joseph’s on December 7.

That effort not only earned Pili more national recognition, but Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Alissa Pili By The Numbers In 2023-24

Utah’s senior has been off to a good start to the year averaging 24.6 points per game which ranks fourth in the NCAA. Pili is currently up to 246 total points this season which also ranks fourth.

Pili is second nationally in field goal percentage shooting 72.1% so far this season. Pili ranks fifth in the country from the three, shooting 55.6%

The reigning 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year made WNBA scouts and national media pay even closer attention to her after exceeding her original career-high against one of the best defenses in all of college women’s hoops over the weekend.

In fact, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley told ESPN’s Holly Rowe during a break in the third quarter that her team “can’t stop” Pili.

