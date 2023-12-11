Utah Offensive Lineman Keaton Bills Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and will not be back with the Utes as they embark on the Big 12 Conference.

The Corner Canyon product joined the Utes in 2019 and has been a staple on the Utes’ offensive line in one form or another ever since.

Bills is now the fourth Ute to declare for the NFL Draft rather than pursuing an extra year in college. He is joined by fellow offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, and safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki.

Keaton Bills’ Impact On The Utah Offensive Line

Bills came to the Utes as a decorated high school defensive end but spent his college career on the offensive line since his freshman year in 2019.

Bills redshirted his first year, but played in three games on the OBlock.

In the 2020 Covid-19 year Bills started in four out of five games at left guard.

Bills played in 12 games in 2021 with eight starts at left guard as the Utes secured their first Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

In 2022 Bills really began to make an impact playing in all 14 of the Utes’ games with 12 starts at left guard as they brought home their second Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl berth. That year, Bills earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention and helped Utah to an impressive 217.6 rushing yards per game average that ranked 11th in the FBS and was second in the Pac-12 Conference.

Bills’ final year with Utah football ended with 12 starts at left guard and a second Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention.

