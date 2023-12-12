Midvale woman alleges neighbor has been yelling racist vulgarities

MIDVALE — A Midvale woman is sharing disturbing videos of what she says is her neighbor yelling racist profanities at her and her family.

The victim’s lawyer, Tyler Ayers, says these acts have been happening since May.

“We have been dealing with a very vulgar and harassing neighbor since May. She walks by our home daily and screams racial profanities at our home, calling our nine year old son (an expletive) child or yelling we are disgusting (expletive) or (expletive) aren’t allowed on her street, she spits on our vehicles, camps in front of our house in the middle of the night, messes with our vehicles, paces around in our front and back yard in the middle of the night, chases our son around the neighborhood with sticks and leaf blowers, threatens to have her cats eat our kids, assaulted my pregnant belly stating I shouldn’t bring more children into the world,” the woman wrote on social media.

According to court documents, at least one confrontation has resulted in assault charges against the woman. Ayers says the FBI is now investigating the neighbor’s behavior.

“She’s willing to say vile, horrible things on camera because she thinks it doesn’t matter here because for a long time it hasn’t. And that’s the sad reality of it,” Ayers said.

Ayers says he is pursuing legal action on behalf of the victim.

The Unified Police Department told KSL TV Other people in the neighborhood have also reported issues with the woman.

Police say this is being looked into as a mental health case.

(Editors Note: Because this case is being investigated as a mental health case by police, KSL TV is not naming the victim or the suspect in the reporting.)