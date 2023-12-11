On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward Simone Fontecchio Posts Strong Start Against Thunder

Dec 11, 2023, 6:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Simone Fontecchio got his game going early with a strong start in Utah’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fontecchio starts fast against Thunder

The Thunder hosted the Jazz at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Monday, December 11.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

During the opening 5:13 of game time, Fontecchio scored a quick seven points on 3-5 shooting, including 1-2 from beyond the arc.

Utah trailed Oklahoma at the first timeout, 12-9.

A few minutes later, Fontecchio hit another three-pointer to stretch his total to 10 points. It was the seventh time in Fontecchio’s career that the forward hit double-digits in scoring in a single quarter. His career-high for a quarter is 13 points.

This season, the Italian forward is averaging 7.3 points per contest on 42.6 percent shooting. Fontecchio also averages 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 18.8 minutes per game.

RELATED STORIES

Jazz vs. Thunder

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they travel to face the Thunder on Monday night.

Still, without Lauri Markkanen who has missed the team’s last seven games, center Walker Kessler is also on the injury report due to foot soreness, while John Collins is out with an illness.

The Thunder meanwhile will be without Luguentz Dort due to a left ankle sprain.

Jazz Are NBA’s Worst Road Team

The Jazz will look to earn a rare road win when they travel to Oklahoma City.

At 1-10, the Jazz are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst road record in the NBA, and own the league’s worst net rating away from home at -18.9.

The team hasn’t won on the road in over a month with their lone road victory coming in Memphis against the Grizzlies on November 10.

The Jazz’s 1-10 start on the road is the second-worst in franchise history, and are two consecutive road losses away from matching their worst start since moving to Salt Lake City in 1979.

Thunder Own Second Best Record In West

After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons the Thunder look poised to make noise in the Western Conference postseason race.

The Thunder own the second-best record in the West at 14-7 and have done so with a balanced attack on both ends of the floor.

Oklahoma City owns the league’s eighth-best offensive rating and the sixth-best defensive rating.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to repeat as an All-NBA first-team member averaging 30.5 points per game, while Chet Holmgren is vying for the Rookie of the Year award averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Hits Three-Pointer Against Thunder

Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drained a shot from beyond the arc during the first half of Utah's game against the Thunder.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Offensive Lineman Keaton Bills Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Utah OL Keaton Bills has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and will not be back with the Utes as they embark on the Big 12 Conference.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alissa Pili Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week After Career-High Performance

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili was unstoppable against South Carolina over the weekend earning Pac-12 Player of the Week.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz ’80s Decade Night To Feature Griffith, Green, Wilkins

The Utah Jazz will celebrate the top rosters from the '80s when they face the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fontecchio Is Only Jazz Returner To Improve Scoring Average

How have the Utah Jazz fallen from the ninth-ranked offense rating in the NBA last season to 26th this year?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU, Cincy, TCU Suffer First Losses

The latest installment of Big 12 basketball power rankings.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jazz Forward Simone Fontecchio Posts Strong Start Against Thunder