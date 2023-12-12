Salt Lake City Police, other community partners encourage people to report hate crimes

SALT LAKE CITY — Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was vandalized and left with a hate-filled message on the walls last week.

Community partners, dedicated to fighting hate crimes, are encouraging people to report these types of crimes.

Salt Lake City Chief of Police Mike Brown told KSL TV he believes he has seen increase in hate crimes in recent years.

“There’s a lot of fear, there’s a lot of harm, and there’s a lot of concern,” he said.

Nationwide hate crimes are going up, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last year more than 11,600 cases were reported, but anticipate that number to be much as many of these crimes go unreported. Reports of antisemitism and islamophobia also on the rise.

Brown said the department is dedicated to investigating these types of crimes and helping the victims.

“I want you to know that our detectives are trained to follow up and to find out, to investigate the crime, but also the why,” he said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is also a part of the Community Partners Against Hate coalition which is made of other community leaders and organizations.

The coalition, created in 2019 and is sponsored by the United Jewish Federation of Utah, launched a public service announcement and campaign for reporting hate crimes.

