On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah 2024 Quarterback Commit Isaac Wilson Named Finalist For MaxPreps POTY Award

Dec 11, 2023, 7:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Future Ute quarterback Isaac Wilson is up for MaxPreps Player of the Year award after leading Corner Canyon Chargers to a 6A State Title.

MaxPreps began the award in 2006 that has recognized the nation’s top high school football players at the end of each football season. The winner will be announced on December 19 along with the 2023 MaxPreps All-America Team.

Wilson committed to the Utes back in May and will sign his letter of intent on December 20, the day after the winner of the MaxPreps Player of the Year award is announced.

Future Ute Isaac Wilson’s Impact For Corner Canyon In 2023

The MaxPreps National Player of the Year is determined by individual impact, team success, local, regional, and state honors from their completed season.

Wilson played in all 14 of Corner Canyon’s games in 2023 completing 254 passes of 382 for 4,595 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Utah’s future quarterback was also good on his feet taking off 150 times for 1,304 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry and an additional 13 touchdowns.

Isaac Wilson’s Utah Ties, Family Football Tree

Wilson is a four-star quarterback and the son of former Ute defensive lineman Mike Wilson.

The talented local quarterback was offered by Utah in early November of 2022 and shared the news via old photos of his father in his Utes uniform.

Along with his father Mike, Wilson hails from a long line of football talent. His brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also had two other brothers, Josh and Micah who played linebacker for the Cougars.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Touchdown Pass During Monday Night Football

Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass during the Week 14 Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look Like A Rebuilding Roster In Loss To Thunder

The Utah Jazz dropped their third straight game and their fifth in the last six outings with a 134-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Keyonte George Sets Career-High In Loss To Thunder

Keyonte George scored a career-high 30 points but the Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-120. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Luka Šamanić Throws Down Powerful Dunk On Thunder

Jazz forward Luka Šamanić sprinted down the court before rising up for a big slam dunk during Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Simone Fontecchio Blocks Chet Holmgren During Jazz-Thunder Game

Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio rejected a shot by seven-footer Chet Holmgren during Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Veteran Asks Puka Nacua For Game Jersey As Christmas Gift For Kids

Morgan Moses asked former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua for his game jersey so he could give it to his children as a Christmas gift.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah 2024 Quarterback Commit Isaac Wilson Named Finalist For MaxPreps POTY Award