Utah 2024 Quarterback Commit Isaac Wilson Named Finalist For MaxPreps POTY Award

SALT LAKE CITY – Future Ute quarterback Isaac Wilson is up for MaxPreps Player of the Year award after leading Corner Canyon Chargers to a 6A State Title.

MaxPreps began the award in 2006 that has recognized the nation’s top high school football players at the end of each football season. The winner will be announced on December 19 along with the 2023 MaxPreps All-America Team.

Wilson committed to the Utes back in May and will sign his letter of intent on December 20, the day after the winner of the MaxPreps Player of the Year award is announced.

Truly Blessed to part of this!! Go show some love! @CCHSFOOTBALL_ https://t.co/xpamtqWgcp — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) December 11, 2023

Future Ute Isaac Wilson’s Impact For Corner Canyon In 2023

The MaxPreps National Player of the Year is determined by individual impact, team success, local, regional, and state honors from their completed season.

Wilson played in all 14 of Corner Canyon’s games in 2023 completing 254 passes of 382 for 4,595 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Utah’s future quarterback was also good on his feet taking off 150 times for 1,304 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry and an additional 13 touchdowns.

Great job boys!!!! On to the last regular season game 8-1 pic.twitter.com/NDibzp7GX6 — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) October 7, 2023

Isaac Wilson’s Utah Ties, Family Football Tree

Wilson is a four-star quarterback and the son of former Ute defensive lineman Mike Wilson.

The talented local quarterback was offered by Utah in early November of 2022 and shared the news via old photos of his father in his Utes uniform.

I’m committing to Utah!!! Thanks to everyone that has helped me through this process. #goutes pic.twitter.com/jvE0sYYkQA — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 25, 2023

Along with his father Mike, Wilson hails from a long line of football talent. His brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also had two other brothers, Josh and Micah who played linebacker for the Cougars.

