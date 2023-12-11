On the Site:
Ravens Veteran Asks Puka Nacua For Game Jersey As Christmas Gift For Kids

Dec 11, 2023, 7:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Veteran NFL offensive lineman Morgan Moses asked former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua for his game jersey so he could give it to his children as a Christmas gift.

Morgan Moses to give kids Puka Nacua jersey as Christmas present

Moses asked the rookie wideout for his jersey following the Week 14 NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens hosted the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, December 10.

RELATED: Rams WR Puka Nacua Makes Spectacular Diving Catch

The offensive tackle told reporters after the contest that his kids were a big fan of Nacua and weren’t able to attend the Rams-Ravens game.

“They couldn’t come to the game today. So my job, my number one task, besides protecting Lamar [Jackson], was to make sure I got his jersey,” Moses said via a video posted on social media by NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

Moses plans to give Nacua’s jersey to his kids as a Christmas present.

The Ravens standout added that his kids have been following Nacua since his time at BYU.

Moses and the Ravens ended up defeating Nacua and the Rams in overtime, 37-31.

Nacua finished the contest with five receptions for 84 yards and one carry for six yards.

The rookie also became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to hit 1,100 receiving yards in his first 13 career games.

“Nacua joined Odell Beckham (who he faced in Week 14), Anquan Boldin and Randy Moss as the only players in the Super Bowl era with 1,100-plus receiving yards in their first 13 career games,” per NFL.com.

With the loss, the Rams fell to a 6-7 record.

Los Angeles’ next game is at home against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

