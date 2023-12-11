Blog: Keyonte George Sets Career-High In Loss To Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George scored a career-high 30 points but the Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-120.

George added seven assists and shot an efficient 10-17 from the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 30 points to lead the Thunder.

First Quarter

The Jazz started 0-6 from the floor and the Thunder jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Simone Fontecchio got the Jazz on the board scoring the team’s first seven points to slow the Thunder’s momentum. Earlier today I wrote about how Fontecchio is the only returning player from last year’s roster who has seen his scoring average increase this season.

The Jazz starters helped tie the game at 18, but the reserves came in and gave up a 16-2 run to close the quarter.

After one the Jazz trailed the Thunder 34-20.

Second Quarter

Tough game for Collin Sexton who shot 0-6 in his first six minutes on the floor.

The Jazz opened the game shooting just 4-18 from three while the Thunder were on fire knocking down 8-12.

The Thunder took advantage of the Jazz’s unwillingness to talk on defense as they got easy buckets at the rim on backdoor cuts.

Keyonte George had one of his best halves as a Jazzman scoring 13 points on 5-8 shooting including multiple difficult finishes over Chet Holmgren.

The two teams exchanged late 9-0 runs, and the Jazz trailed the Thunder 66-52 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Thunder opened the half on a 26-10 run to build a 30 point lead, 92-62 six minutes into the period.

After an 0-5 shooting performance in the first half Collin Sexton scored nine points in the third to lead the Jazz.

However, Oklahoma City won the quarter 45-23.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Thunder 111-75.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 26-13 to open the fourth quarter as Mark Daigneault went to his deep bench throughout the period.

Keyonte George set a new career-high against the Thunder with 30 points on an efficient 10-17 shooting.

The Jazz won the fourth quarter 45-23 to lessen the blow.

The Ther downed the Jazz 134-120.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops