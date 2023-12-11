On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Blog: Keyonte George Sets Career-High In Loss To Thunder

Dec 11, 2023, 8:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George scored a career-high 30 points but the Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-120.

George added seven assists and shot an efficient 10-17 from the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 30 points to lead the Thunder.

First Quarter

The Jazz started 0-6 from the floor and the Thunder jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Simone Fontecchio got the Jazz on the board scoring the team’s first seven points to slow the Thunder’s momentum. Earlier today I wrote about how Fontecchio is the only returning player from last year’s roster who has seen his scoring average increase this season.

The Jazz starters helped tie the game at 18, but the reserves came in and gave up a 16-2 run to close the quarter.

After one the Jazz trailed the Thunder 34-20.

Second Quarter

Tough game for Collin Sexton who shot 0-6 in his first six minutes on the floor.

The Jazz opened the game shooting just 4-18 from three while the Thunder were on fire knocking down 8-12.

The Thunder took advantage of the Jazz’s unwillingness to talk on defense as they got easy buckets at the rim on backdoor cuts.

Keyonte George had one of his best halves as a Jazzman scoring 13 points on 5-8 shooting including multiple difficult finishes over Chet Holmgren.

The two teams exchanged late 9-0 runs, and the Jazz trailed the Thunder 66-52 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Thunder opened the half on a 26-10 run to build a 30 point lead, 92-62 six minutes into the period.

After an 0-5 shooting performance in the first half Collin Sexton scored nine points in the third to lead the Jazz.

However, Oklahoma City won the quarter 45-23.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Thunder 111-75.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 26-13 to open the fourth quarter as Mark Daigneault went to his deep bench throughout the period.

Keyonte George set a new career-high against the Thunder with 30 points on an efficient 10-17 shooting.

The Jazz won the fourth quarter 45-23 to lessen the blow.

The Ther downed the Jazz 134-120.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Falls Short In Comeback Attempt At Cal State Northridge

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team fell short in a second half comeback attempt on the road against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Touchdown Pass During Monday Night Football

Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass during the Week 14 Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look Like A Rebuilding Roster In Loss To Thunder

The Utah Jazz dropped their third straight game and their fifth in the last six outings with a 134-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Luka Šamanić Throws Down Powerful Dunk On Thunder

Jazz forward Luka Šamanić sprinted down the court before rising up for a big slam dunk during Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Simone Fontecchio Blocks Chet Holmgren During Jazz-Thunder Game

Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio rejected a shot by seven-footer Chet Holmgren during Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Veteran Asks Puka Nacua For Game Jersey As Christmas Gift For Kids

Morgan Moses asked former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua for his game jersey so he could give it to his children as a Christmas gift.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Blog: Keyonte George Sets Career-High In Loss To Thunder