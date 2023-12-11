Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Touchdown Pass During Monday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass during the Week 14 Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

Jordan Love tosses TD pass on MNF

The Giants hosted the Packers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, December 11.

With 1:33 to go in the fourth quarter, Love connected with Malik Heath at the goal line for a six-yard touchdown. Love’s touchdown tossed gave the Packers a 22-21 lead. Green Bay’s two-point conversion attempt failed.

The Giants went down the field on the subsequent possession and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. New York won the game, 24-22.

Love finished the night 25/39 passing for 218 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He posted a passer rating of 76.7. Love also carried the ball twice for a total of two yards. He also lost one fumble.

Love entered the game having thrown for 2,866 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

With the loss, the Packers fell to a 6-7 record. It also snapped a three-game winning streak for the Packers.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland