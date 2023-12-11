On the Site:
Utah Tech Falls Short In Comeback Attempt At Cal State Northridge

Dec 11, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team fell short in a second half comeback attempt on the road against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.

Utah Tech loses second game in a row

The Matadors hosted the Trailblazers at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, California on Monday, December 11.

Utah Tech lost to Cal State Northridge, 80-75.

After falling behind by double-digits in the second half, the Trailblazers tied the game in the closing minutes before ultimately losing to the Matadors.

During the opening 20 minutes of the contest, the two teams battled back and forth and Utah Tech took a narrow 36-35 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Matadors quickly responded with a run to take the lead. Cal State Northridge stunned Utah Tech and limited the Trailblazers to only three points during the first eight and half minutes of the second half.

Utah Tech was scoreless for a six-and-a-half-minute stretch, which proved costly in what ended up being a five-point win for the Matadors.

The Trailblazers fought back to tie the game with a couple of minutes to go.

However, Cal State Northridge managed to take the lead and close out the game.

Utah Tech finished the night shooting 41.9 percent overall and 33.3 percent on three-pointers. Cal State Northridge shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from downtown.

Five Trailblazers hit double figures in scoring. Noa Gonsalves led Utah Tech with 18 points on 6-12 field goals. He also had three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Dionte Bostick led Cal State Northridge with 19 points.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 5-5 this season, including 3-4 on the road.

RELATED: WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. (MT).. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

