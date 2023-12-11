Utah Tech Falls Short In Comeback Attempt At Cal State Northridge

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team fell short in a second half comeback attempt on the road against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.

Utah Tech loses second game in a row

The Matadors hosted the Trailblazers at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, California on Monday, December 11.

Utah Tech lost to Cal State Northridge, 80-75.

After falling behind by double-digits in the second half, the Trailblazers tied the game in the closing minutes before ultimately losing to the Matadors.

During the opening 20 minutes of the contest, the two teams battled back and forth and Utah Tech took a narrow 36-35 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Matadors quickly responded with a run to take the lead. Cal State Northridge stunned Utah Tech and limited the Trailblazers to only three points during the first eight and half minutes of the second half.

Utah Tech was scoreless for a six-and-a-half-minute stretch, which proved costly in what ended up being a five-point win for the Matadors.

The Trailblazers fought back to tie the game with a couple of minutes to go.

Make it 3⃣ in double-figures, as Aric’s up to 11 points with this triple – the deficit is now just four points💪#UtahTechBlazers | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/crnhNyvh55 — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) December 12, 2023

However, Cal State Northridge managed to take the lead and close out the game.

Utah Tech finished the night shooting 41.9 percent overall and 33.3 percent on three-pointers. Cal State Northridge shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from downtown.

Guess who’s back👀 David Elliott cuts the deficit down to just ✌️ with his first bucket of the game!#UtahTechBlazers | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/bX9ODXe4ck — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) December 12, 2023

Five Trailblazers hit double figures in scoring. Noa Gonsalves led Utah Tech with 18 points on 6-12 field goals. He also had three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Dionte Bostick led Cal State Northridge with 19 points.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 5-5 this season, including 3-4 on the road.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. (MT).. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

