On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former state GOP Chair Derek Brown running for Utah Attorney General

Dec 12, 2023, 8:49 AM | Updated: 8:52 am

Outgoing Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown at the party's headquarters in Salt Lake City on April 28, 2...

Outgoing Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown at the party's headquarters in Salt Lake City on April 28, 2021. Brown announced Thursday he's exploring a campaign for Utah attorney general in 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of the announcement from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes that he won’t seek reelection in 2024, former Utah GOP Chair Derek Brown is running for the now-open seat, KSL TV has confirmed.

“I believe Utah needs a constitutional conservative – someone who will always put Utahns first, promote law and order in our communities, and continue to push back against the federal government when it oversteps its bounds,” Brown said.

Brown released a campaign video and launched a website on Tuesday.

It comes four days after Reyes released a lengthy video revealing he would not seek another term. Reyes is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly intimidating a witness and lingering questions over his ties to the embattled charity Operation Underground Railroad, and its founder, Tim Ballard.

Brown already has the endorsement of former Gov. Gary Herbert, who will serve as the chairman of his campaign. Herbert appointed Reyes in 2013.

“Derek is well known in Utah for being an effective legal advocate and principled conservative. We all witnessed his leadership skills, his ability to get the job done, and bring people together when he ran the state Republican party. With that breadth and breadth of background, Derek is uniquely qualified to serve as Utah’s Attorney General,” Herbert said.

Brown served as the chair of Utah’s GOP from 2019 to 2021. He also served in Utah’s House of Representatives from 2010 to 2014. He’s currently a partner at the local lobbying and consulting firm, Lincoln Hill partners.

Brown has also been a law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He practiced law with Mayer Brown, and later Sidley Austin LLP, where he was part of that firm’s litigation and appellate practice groups.

This story is developing and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rhyley Brundy suffered a lacerated liver and lung, but his mother’s insurance denied coverage for...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

‘Medically necessary’: Conflict between hospital and insurance company leaves Utah family owing over $30K

A Coalville family says an emergency surgery helped save their son’s life. Yet, their insurance company denied coverage saying the procedure was not medically necessary. Left owing tens-of-thousands of dollars, the family decided to Get Gephardt.

11 hours ago

A massive Christmas lights display quietly going up on Salt Lake City's east side has been leaving ...

Andrew Adams

‘Unite and Light’ Christmas lights display drawing the attention of many people for a good cause

A massive Christmas lights display quietly going up on Salt Lake City's east side has been leaving everyone curious for blocks away.

11 hours ago

In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the ...

Debbie Worthen

‘Project Menorah’ is uniting people of all faiths to support the Jewish community

In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Jewish community on the fifth night of Hanukkah.

12 hours ago

A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park...

Mark Jones

Woman injured in hiking accident at Arches National Park

A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park.

13 hours ago

Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was va...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City police, other community partners encourage people to report hate crimes

Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was vandalized and left with a hate-filled message on the walls last week.

15 hours ago

a trail with steep and plentiful switchbacks...

Larry D. Curtis

Zion National Park announces dates for Angel’s Landing applications — here’s how to get yours

Hiking to Angels Landing, one of Zion National Park's most popular destinations, is strenuous, but with some scheduling, getting a required permit doesn't have to be the difficult part.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Former state GOP Chair Derek Brown running for Utah Attorney General