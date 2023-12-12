Former state GOP Chair Derek Brown running for Utah Attorney General

SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of the announcement from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes that he won’t seek reelection in 2024, former Utah GOP Chair Derek Brown is running for the now-open seat, KSL TV has confirmed.

“I believe Utah needs a constitutional conservative – someone who will always put Utahns first, promote law and order in our communities, and continue to push back against the federal government when it oversteps its bounds,” Brown said.

#BREAKING Derek Brown is officially running for the now open @UtahAG seat, he confirms to me. It comes days after @SeanReyesUT revealed he would not seek another term in '24 amid questions about his ties to @OURrescue and its founder @TimBallard.https://t.co/y9dYDNcY1R@KSL5TV — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) December 12, 2023

Brown released a campaign video and launched a website on Tuesday.

It comes four days after Reyes released a lengthy video revealing he would not seek another term. Reyes is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly intimidating a witness and lingering questions over his ties to the embattled charity Operation Underground Railroad, and its founder, Tim Ballard.

Brown already has the endorsement of former Gov. Gary Herbert, who will serve as the chairman of his campaign. Herbert appointed Reyes in 2013.

“Derek is well known in Utah for being an effective legal advocate and principled conservative. We all witnessed his leadership skills, his ability to get the job done, and bring people together when he ran the state Republican party. With that breadth and breadth of background, Derek is uniquely qualified to serve as Utah’s Attorney General,” Herbert said.

Brown served as the chair of Utah’s GOP from 2019 to 2021. He also served in Utah’s House of Representatives from 2010 to 2014. He’s currently a partner at the local lobbying and consulting firm, Lincoln Hill partners.

Brown has also been a law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He practiced law with Mayer Brown, and later Sidley Austin LLP, where he was part of that firm’s litigation and appellate practice groups.

This story is developing and will be updated.