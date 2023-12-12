RSL Legend Jason Kreis Returns To Club In Director Role

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL announced that they are welcoming a familiar face back to Utah on Tuesday.

Former Real Salt Lake captain and head coach Jason Kreis is entering a Director of Operations and Special Projects role with his former club.

Player, captain, coach, legend.

Let’s add a new title: Director of Special Projects & Club Operations. Welcome home, Jason. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 12, 2023

Kreis was Real’s first-ever player when the club began play in 2005.

He played in Utah for three seasons before retiring from the pitch in 2007.

However, Kreis wasn’t done with soccer. He stepped into a head coaching role with RSL and led the club to many successes from 2007 to 2013.

Home sweet home pic.twitter.com/VPHtO90545 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 12, 2023

Kreis coached Real Salt Lake when the Utah club climbed the mountain and won their only MLS Cup in 2009.

Kreis’ return comes after a handful of moves in the front office and coaching staff.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Relieves Elliot Fall Of GM Duties, Parts Ways With Multiple Coaches

Kreis held five different coaching roles in the past decade. Most recently, he was an assistant coach for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

Club has parted ways with Phil Neville The team has also announced that it has parted ways with Assistant Coach Jason Kreis. Inter Miami CF Assistant Coach Javier Morales will assume the role as Interim Head Coach effective immediately, while Assistant Coach Darren Powell,… pic.twitter.com/0vcrIpeZb8 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 1, 2023

Real Salt Lake President John Kimball previewed the move and welcomed Kreis back to Utah.

“Jason’s return to Utah is an exciting development for our entire Club,” said Kimball. “There is literally nothing Jason has not seen or experienced from a coaching and playing perspective as the League and sport have grown domestically. Returning to a place he and his family dearly love, to a Club he helped build, gives Jason an opportunity to be exposed to and learn new aspects of our business, to see our community from a new perspective, and to utilize his vast experience and connections across the world in support of Pablo, Kurt and everyone across our Club.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Jason Kreis and Real Salt Lake? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.