Utah Jazz Give Tickets To Layton Teens Who Saved Family

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz honored the courage of a group of teenagers from Layton who saved a mother and her children from under a car with NBA tickets.

On December 5, a group of students at Layton Christian Academy helped lift a vehicle off of the family in the school parking lot.

Due to their quick action, the mother and her children were able to get from under the car and are recovering from the incident.

The children, aged two and three, were injured but expected to make a full recovery. The mother was left in the worst condition but is also expected to recover following surgery.

The students received free tickets to the Jazz’s home game against the Miami Heat on December 30.

Utah Jazz President Jim Olson said that it’s important to recognize acts of community service.

A group of boys runs to lift a car off a mom and her young children after they were hit in the parking lot of a Layton school. An eyewitness describes what happened on.@KSL5TV at 10. #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/qRNIEUxd9s — Deanie Wimmer (@DeanieWimmer) December 6, 2023

“These students at Layton Christian Academy and Airman Childress demonstrated an incredible act of service to our community and displayed courage and tenacity in running to help the Ponson family in their moment of crisis,” said Olson. “It’s important to recognize acts of incredible community service, so on behalf of everyone in this community, the Jazz and our partners at SeatGeek want to express our gratitude to these individuals for their quick action. We look forward to hosting them soon.”

Dominique Childress, a senior airman who assisted the kids, and the Ponson family will also receive tickets to a future game.

