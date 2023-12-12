BYU RB Aidan Robbins Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

PROVO, Utah – BYU running back Aidan Robbins is foregoing his extra year of college eligibility to pursue an NFL career.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Robbins announced his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft. Robbins will be eligible for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft in April.

Aidan Robbins declares for 2024 NFL draft

“Over the past few weeks in my quiet time I have been contemplating my future and what I would like it to look like,” wrote Robbins on X. “While I have only been a part of this amazing program and family for a year, I can wholeheartedly say that it has been life changing. For as far back as I can remember, my dream has been to be a professional football player. BYU has helped me move one step closer to realizing that dream and I now believe it is within reach. For that reason, I would like to announce that I am forgoing my remaining college eligibility and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.”

The extra year of eligibility for Robbins is due to the blanket waiver the NCAA provided to all athletes during the COVID-19 season in 2020. When Robbins arrived at BYU, he already had earned his degree from the University of Louisville in business marketing.

Robbins transferred to BYU from UNLV. During the 2022 season with the Rebels, he rushed for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns for a subpar UNLV team. When he transferred to BYU, there were lofty expectations for the Louisville, Kentucky native.

Phil Steele’s 2023 College Football Preview tabbed Robbins as a preseason First Team All-Big 12 selection. He was a preseason Doak Walker Award candidate.

BYU was the first school to reach out to Robbins in the transfer portal during the 2023 cycle. BYU’s offensive staff had an existing relationship with him that dated back to Robbins’ prep career when he was in Louisville, Kentucky.

He picked BYU out of the portal and was expected to be a star ball carrier for the Cougars. But injuries derailed the hopes of being one of the top running backs in the Big 12.

Robbins one season with the BYU football program

Last spring, Robbins was limited due to surgery on an injured wrist. Then in fall camp, he suffered an injury to his ribs that prevented him from being at full strength in the first two games of the season.

Robbins began showing his talent in BYU blue against Texas Tech. He was the featured ball carrier after LJ Martin went out with an injury. Robbins was able to close out the game on the ground and was critical to BYU coming away with that victory.

In the weeks following that Texas Tech game, Robbins earned double-digit carries as BYU looked to establish the ground attack. Robbins had the best game of his one season at BYU on Senior Day against Oklahoma on November 18, rushing for 182 yards on 22 carries in the near-upset performance.

For the entire 2023 season, Robbins appeared in eight games rushing for 485 yards on 101 carries for an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper