On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals Make Two Trades For Goalkeeper, First-Round Picks

Dec 12, 2023, 3:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC were busy on Tuesday as they made two moves for goalkeeper Mandy Haught and two first-round picks.

The Washington Spirit traded Utah the No. 20 and No. 21 picks in the 2024 NWSL Draft for protection in the Expansion Draft.

The Royals have now given Expansion Draft protection to Washington, North Carolina, San Diego, and Orlando.

Utah added New Jersey/New York to that list with a trade for goalkeeper Mandy Haught.

The Royals traded $150,000 in Allocation Money and expansion draft protection for the 25-year-old goalie.

Royals Continue To Build Roster

Over the last month, Utah has made a lot of moves in free agency and with other teams to build up its roster.

It started on November 15 when the Royals traded with Orlando for former BYU Cougars star Mikayla Cluff.

Less than a week later, Utah picked up three players in two trades with North Carolina and San Diego.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

Then, the Royals turned to free agency where they signed Sandy, Utah native Michele Vasconcelos.

Before their most recent moves, the Royals signed defender Imani Dorsey.

The Royals will return to action in 2024. The league’s expansion draft will take place on Friday, December 15. Utah owns the No. 1 overall pick.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Royals? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Just How Good Can Keyonte George Be?

Keyonte George has been one of the brightest spots for a struggling Utah Jazz team. One question presents itself, how good can he be?

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Can Taylor Hendricks Become A Starter?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alissa Pili: Pride Of Alaska, Utah Women’s Basketball

Before she was a Ute, or a Trojan, or a national college basketball star, Alissa Pili was the pride of Alaska.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Aidan Robbins Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Robbins is moving on to pursue a career in the NFL.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Give Tickets To Layton Teens Who Saved Family

The Utah Jazz honored the courage of a group of teenagers who saved a mother and her children from under a car with NBA tickets.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Legend Jason Kreis Returns To Club In Director Role

Former Real Salt Lake captain and head coach Jason Kreis is entering a Director of Operations and Special Projects role with his former club.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Royals Make Two Trades For Goalkeeper, First-Round Picks