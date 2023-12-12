Utah Royals Make Two Trades For Goalkeeper, First-Round Picks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC were busy on Tuesday as they made two moves for goalkeeper Mandy Haught and two first-round picks.

The Washington Spirit traded Utah the No. 20 and No. 21 picks in the 2024 NWSL Draft for protection in the Expansion Draft.

We have acquired the No. 20 and No. 21 overall picks from @WashSpirit in the 2024 NWSL Draft in exchange for protection in the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) December 12, 2023

The Royals have now given Expansion Draft protection to Washington, North Carolina, San Diego, and Orlando.

Utah added New Jersey/New York to that list with a trade for goalkeeper Mandy Haught.

The Royals traded $150,000 in Allocation Money and expansion draft protection for the 25-year-old goalie.

Another 2023 NWSL Champion is joining the Royal Court 👑 We have acquired Mandy Haught from @GothamFC in exchange for $150K in Allocation Money and protection from the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) December 12, 2023

Royals Continue To Build Roster

Over the last month, Utah has made a lot of moves in free agency and with other teams to build up its roster.

It started on November 15 when the Royals traded with Orlando for former BYU Cougars star Mikayla Cluff.

Less than a week later, Utah picked up three players in two trades with North Carolina and San Diego.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Adds Three Players Via Trades With North Carolina, San Diego

we’ve got a lot of news for y’all today. stay tuned 👀 — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) December 12, 2023

Then, the Royals turned to free agency where they signed Sandy, Utah native Michele Vasconcelos.

Before their most recent moves, the Royals signed defender Imani Dorsey.

The Royals will return to action in 2024. The league’s expansion draft will take place on Friday, December 15. Utah owns the No. 1 overall pick.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Royals? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.