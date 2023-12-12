On the Site:
Jazz Notes: Just How Good Can Keyonte George Be?

Dec 12, 2023, 3:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George has been one of the brightest spots for a struggling Utah Jazz team in 2023-24.

One question presents itself, how good can the 16th pick turn out to be?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt discussed this along with some other topics surrounding the Jazz.

Projecting A Player’s Potential

Talking about a player’s ceiling can seem counterproductive at times.

In 2013, NBA teams knew that Giannis Antetokounmpo was a project player with a lot of potential. No one could have predicted that he would be a two-time MVP and NBA Champion by the age of 27.

The point here is that with enough work and dedication, a player can raise their ceiling and maximize their potential.

A better question is, how good can Keyonte George be based on what he has already shown us?

Rookie Review

George has shown that he is comfortable as the main ball handler, he has good vision, can get the ball to the open man, and can score from all three levels.

“His ceiling is through the roof,” Anderson said. “Keyonte (George) is off to as good a start as anybody. He can be a really good player.”

Just like all rookies, George has his shortcomings. He isn’t a good defender, occasionally has turnover problems, and struggles with efficiency.

Considering he is a starting point guard in his first year and is playing on a team that isn’t competing for much, these are some negatives that could’ve been predicted.

“By the 2025-26 season, (Keyonte George) will be in the 8 through 10 range on most top ten Point Guard lists,” Holt said.

Keyonte Compared To The NBA’s Best

Looking at the best players in the NBA right now, forwards and centers dominate that list.

A guard being a top 20 player is rare but not unseen. However, they are typically proficient in one area. For example, Steph Curry has his shooting and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his isolation scoring.

George projects to be a hybrid playmaker and scorer. Without a definitive part of his game to hang his hat on, it might be hard for him to sit amongst the elite of the NBA.

There should be no doubt in Jazz fans’ minds that George can turn into a top-50 player and it could come a lot sooner than some think.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

