California police officer saves child’s life as woman threatens to harm the 3-year-old

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Police in California say a 35-year-old woman was shot Sunday after they say she pointed a gun at a 3-year-old and threatened to shoot the child.

Officers were notified around 8 a.m. Sunday, of a woman holding a gun to the head of a young boy. The incident occurred in the area of the 200 block of East 21st Street in San Bernardino.



When officers arrived on scene, the suspect walked onto the balcony of the apartment and pointed a weapon at one of the officers, according to a news release. She then went back into the apartment where the young child was and locked the door.

The reporting individual, the grandparent of the child, told police that the woman had already fired the weapon inside the home, and had stated the child was not safe inside the home, according to the news release.

Child in immediate danger

Officers were forced to gain entry into the home by kicking open the door. Once inside, the law enforcement personnel saw the woman standing on a bed inside the living room, with a gun pointed at the child, who was seated right below her.

“The child was crying and was in immediate danger of being shot at that moment,” the news release said.

In an effort to save the child’s life, police fired multiple rounds at the woman. Despite being wounded, the woman was able to maintain control of the weapon. Officers ordered her to drop the weapon, however, she pointed it at the child again. An officer fired his weapon again at the woman.

Officers were able safely grab the child and return him to family members outside the apartment. The woman was identified as Darvet Brown and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she is not related to the child, and the motive for her actions are not known. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.