Aaron Rodgers Speaks On Zach Wilson Vs. Houston, Packers’ Jordan Love

SALT LAKE CITY – Aaron Rodgers gave props to his two quarterback apprentices, Zach Wilson and Jordan Love, on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Zach Wilson had debatably his best game of the season in a win over the Texans in week 14.

“Zach Wilson got into a rhythm and he made some big time plays.. I was very happy for him and he played excellent” ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RhYgxs1rvp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

Rodgers Riding On Zach Wilson’s Success

After being benched for two straight weeks, Jets head coach Robert Saleh put Wilson back under center. New York went 0-2 with Tim Boyle at quarterback.

The Jets beat the Texans 30-6 in Wilson’s return.

Rodgers was impressed with the 301 yards and two touchdowns that the former BYU Cougar posted.

“(Zach Wilson) made a couple of big-time plays,” Rodgers said. “He was in a good rhythm. I’m very happy for Zach, he played excellent. It’s good to be sitting here with a win.”

The Jets are currently third in the AFC East with a record of 5-8.

Although Rodgers remains focused on his current team in New York, he has kept an eye on how things have been going in Green Bay.

Jordan Love Shows Promise In First Year As Starter

Although the Packers lost a heartbreaker to the New York Giants on Monday, Rodgers’ former team is still in the playoff hunt with Jordan Love at the helm.

Love has done well in his first season as the starter. Through week 14, he has posted 3,084 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“Jordan Love holds himself to a high standard and everything is in place for him to be a starter at a high level for a long time.. He can make all of the throws and you can see the things he’s doing at the line of scrimmage”@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pqnS9GUrCx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

“I think (Jordan Love) is doing fantastic,” Rodgers said. “He’s playing really, really well.”

Love is tied for fifth in the league in passing TDs. He is just two touchdowns behind Josh Allen and Brock Purdy who are tied for second.

“(Jordan Love) holds himself to a high standard,” Rodgers said. “Everything is in place for him to be a starter at a high level for a long time. He can make all the throws, he can move in the pocket, (and) he’s got a real good demeanor about him.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, and Jordan Love? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.