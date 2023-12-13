On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Spanish Fork Shelter highlights longest shelter animals during ’12 Strays of Christmas’

Dec 12, 2023, 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — The South Utah Valley Animal Shelter is highlighting the animals that have lived there the longest during what they call “12 Strays of Christmas.”

From now until Christmas, a dog and cat will be posted on the shelter’s Facebook page. All the featured animals are sponsored, meaning their adoption fees are being waived if picked by a loving family.

“We’re just trying to promote animals going (to homes). We’re prioritizing animals who’ve been here the longest,” said Abi Hubscher, an intake specialist at the shelter.

One of those animals is Ringo. Hubscher says the 3-year-old Shepard mix has been at the shelter for over 300 days.

“When he first came in, he was kind of standoffish,” Hubscher said, but Ringo has opened up a lot during his nearly one-year share. “He’s fairly high energy, he’s a polar, so he’s strong, he’s big, I think he would do great with someone, especially with a yard where he can run and play.”

3-year-old Ringo, the Shepard mix has been at the shelter for more then 300 days.

3-year-old Ringo, the Shepard mix has been at the shelter for more than 300 days. (Courtesy: South Utah Valley Animal Shelter)

Hubscher added their longest-sheltered animals end up becoming the best dogs to adopt, once they get comfortable with their new owner and new environment. Hubscher reminds potential adopters to do their research before taking a pet home, especially as a holiday gift.

For those who cannot adopt, fostering is much appreciated. The shelter is also taking donations, including food donations.

“No one wants to spend Christmas all by themselves,” Hubscher said.

