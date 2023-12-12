On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Jordan Clarkson To Miss Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Dec 12, 2023, 5:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that guard Jordan Clarkson would miss at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Clarkson has missed four of the Jazz’s last eight games with a combination of illnesses and a right thigh contusion.

The Jazz updated the guard’s status before the team was set to face the New York Knicks.

“During Utah’s game versus New Orleans on Nov. 27, Jordan Clarkson sustained a right thigh contusion after falling into the stands. Following last night’s game against Oklahoma City, he experienced continued hamstring discomfort. Upon further magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Clarkson was diagnosed with a right bicep femoris strain. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.”

Clarkson Struggling Since Hamstring Injury

Clarkson has been struggling over the last several weeks after missing his first game of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 25.

The guard has averaged just 10.5 points per game in his last four outings while shooting 27 percent from the floor and 19 percent from three, and was a team-worst -25 in 21 minutes in Oklahoma City.

Clarkson’s injury is the latest in a long string of poor health for the Jazz to open the 2023-24 season.

Second-year center Walker Kessler missed seven consecutive games in mid-November, All-Star Lauri Markkanen has missed the Jazz’s eight last games, while Clarkson is set to miss at least eight games before being re-evaluated.

The Jazz currently own the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-16 and are 5.5 games back of the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

