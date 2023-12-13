Group works to provide Christmas for more than 1,600 Davis County kids experiencing homelessness

KAYSVILLE — With more than 1,000 children in Davis County experiencing homelessness, a group of volunteers is working to provide a Christmas for as many of them as possible.

An event called Family Community Christmas will be held Saturday at the Davis Agricultural Heritage Center. It will feature the distribution of clothes, toiletries and gifts and children will also be able to enjoy activities like horseback riding.

The volunteers are busy collecting clothes, toiletries and toys. A large group held a sorting event Monday night.

Family Community Christmas started 37 years ago by the Frodsham family, hosting a small group of people on their own. Now it’s a full-blown charity that works in the community to find families and children in need. Cofounder Scott Ellenson said volunteering for this cause changes the way you look at Christmas.

“So this is really the highlight … for me,” Ellenson said. “A highlight of our year and really the most important thing that we can do from a Christmas perspective.”

The number on Ellenson’s shirt tells a story. It’s the estimated number of youth who are currently homeless in Davis County — more than 1,600. That figure comes from the Davis Education Foundation that helps put volunteers in touch with families and children who can use help.

“These are kids that are at risk,” he said. “They have have some challenged with housing certainly limited, or not presents under a tree. So we provide them a Christmas … maybe a little bit of a break from their day-to-day reality.”

He said there approximately 800 new, wrapped presents so that there will be something under trees. Each child also gets a blanket and a hygiene kit and they get to shop for clothing, though everything is free. He said the hard part are the surprises.

“You get a phone call, like I did a couple of days ago from a mom that has four kids and her husband is incarcerated and you know, is not going to have a Christmas for her kids. So that’s the tough part, but that’s really why we’re here, why we operate.”

He said children sleep in a car or a shelter or a garage. So raise awareness about their conditions, they had t-shirts printed with the number printed.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go right back into the organization,” Ellenson said.

More information about how to donate or volunteer is available at fccofutah.com/donate-volunteer.