Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Dec 13, 2023, 8:58 AM
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.
2 hours ago
People in a small Wyoming community put on a different kind of Christmas display: a recreation of the little town of Bethlehem. The effort drew large crowds while uniting different faiths to share the true meaning of the holiday.
12 hours ago
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99." Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen said he died Monday at age 61.
13 hours ago
Police in California say a 35-year-old woman was shot Sunday after they say she pointed a gun at a 3-year-old and threatened to shoot the child.
16 hours ago
“Hallucinate” is Dictionary.com’s word of the year — and no, you’re not imagining things.
18 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told leaders in Congress that with U.S. aid his country can win the war with Russia. But Zelenskyy arrived Tuesday on Capitol Hill to a darker mood than when he swooped in last winter for a hero’s welcome.
19 hours ago
