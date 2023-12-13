Midvale woman accused of yelling racist vulgarities taken into custody

MIDVALE — A woman accused of yelling racist profanities at a Midvale woman and her family was taken into custody Tuesday night on her outstanding warrants, according to Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson.

Stevenson posted the update on his social media, saying “I’m hopeful that this is a positive step for the healing of the targeted family, the affected neighborhood, (the woman), and our entire community.” Because this case is being investigated as a mental health case by police, KSL TV is not naming either party in the reporting. KSL TV has contacted the victim, and she has directed KSL to her lawyer.

The victim alleges in her social media posts that her neighbor spit on their cars, camped out in front of their house in the middle of the night and chased their son around the neighborhood with sticks and leafblowers.

“We have been dealing with a very vulgar and harassing neighbor since May,” she wrote. “She walks by our home daily and screams racial profanities at our home, calling our 9-year-old son (an expletive) child or yelling we are disgusting (expletive) or (expletive) aren’t allowed on her street.”

According to court documents, at least one confrontation has resulted in assault charges against the woman. The Unified Police Department previously told KSL TV that other people in the neighborhood have also reported issues with the woman to police and the HOA.

Police say this is being looked into as a mental health case, and the suspect was never a practicing attorney in Utah.