Markkanen, Kessler Probable As Jazz Host Knicks

Dec 13, 2023, 11:27 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson when they host the New York Knicks on ’80s decade night.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) are listed as probably, while John Collins (illness) is out for the Jazz who haven’t had a fully healthy roster since the opening weeks of the season.

Markkanen has missed the last eight games for the Jazz. The team was 3-5 in his absence.

Clarkson Out Two Weeks For Jazz Against Knicks

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that Clarkson would miss at least the next two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Clarkson first suffered a thigh bruise in late November, but an MRI after Monday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed a right bicep femoris strain.

The guard has seen a dip in his averages this season scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting just 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.

The Jazz currently own the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-16 and are 5.5 games back of the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot.

Jazz To Host ’80s Night

The Jazz will celebrate their ’80s rosters by inviting legends Darrell Griffth, Rickey Green, and Jeff Wilkins back to Salt Lake City.

The three former Jazz players will join Thurl Bailey, Holly Rowe, and JP Chunga on an exclusive Jazz+ alternate broadcast during the game against the Knicks.

Additionally, the second of five limited-edition apparel drops will be available for sale at the Utah Jazz Team Store during the game.

Rapper Young MC will be performing ‘Bust a Move’ during halftime.

How To Watch Jazz And Knicks

The Jazz will host the Knicks on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

