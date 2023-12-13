On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball & Gymnastics Receive 2024 Vehicle Through NIL Collective

Dec 13, 2023, 11:47 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Crimson Collective and For The Win 360 were at it again on Wednesday afternoon, this time surprising the Utah men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as Utah gymnastics with 2024 vehicles for every scholarship athlete as part of the Utes’ NIL efforts.

Back in October, the Crimson Collective and FTW360 made national news by awarding all 85 scholarship Utah football players a lease on a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck.

While the move was mostly celebrated, there was some concern about how other teams on campus would feel about football getting all the love. Little did critics know that plans were already in the works to award more vehicles to other Utah teams later in the season.

This latest NIL offering for Utah student-athletes most impressively focuses on female student-athletes and is one of the largest teamwide NIL agreements in collegiate women’s sports to date.

What Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball & Gymnastics Will Be Receiving From The Crimson Collective

Much like Utah football in October, the Utah men’s and women’s basketball team and gymnastics team will receive a paid-for lease on a 2024 vehicle with insurance provided so long as the student-athlete completes a service project by the end of the year, has a good driving record, and remains on scholarship.

The trio of Ute teams will have their choice of a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck, complete with the Night Edition package just like football or 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition.

Utah Working To Set A Strong Standard For NIL And Women’s Sports

When NIL first rolled out there was concern nationally about how that would impact women’s sports and smaller, non-revenue sports in general and a fear about whether there would be equal opportunity for those involved.

Everyone knows football is king, often with men’s basketball next in line.

Utah has a proud tradition of excellence in women’s sports- particularly the Red Rocks gymnastics team that has never missed a trip to Nationals since its inception. Additionally, Utah women’s basketball has been on the rise and is considered one of the top teams in the country over the past three years.

Just last year, Utah gymnastics became the first female team with their very own collective, Who Rocks The House.

The Crimson Collective and FTW360 wanted to take the efforts toward Utah’s female student-athletes up a notch by acknowledging the importance and value those athletes bring to campus and the community at large too.

“This historic offering is game-changing, particularly for women’s collegiate sports,” Derek Mattsson, CEO of For The Win 360° said. “Building off our success with Utes’ football, we’re setting a new standard by enhancing support and expanding opportunities in collegiate athletics, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable environment for all athletes.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Heralded offensive tackle prospect Kingsley Suamataia has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Miles Davis Exits Transfer Portal, Returning To BYU Football

Miles Davis is returning to BYU football for the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Kessler Probable As Jazz Host Knicks

The Utah Jazz will be without veteran guard Jordan Clarkson when they host the New York Knicks on '80s decade night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Looks To Get Back On Track Against Denver

BYU basketball hosts the Denver Pioneers for the first time since the late 1990s.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Lands Job With Pac-12 School

Former BYU defensive coordinator is returning to coaching as a defensive line coach.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson To Miss Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain

The Utah Jazz announced that veteran guard Jordan Clarkson would miss at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball & Gymnastics Receive 2024 Vehicle Through NIL Collective