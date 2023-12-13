Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball & Gymnastics Receive 2024 Vehicle Through NIL Collective

SALT LAKE CITY – The Crimson Collective and For The Win 360 were at it again on Wednesday afternoon, this time surprising the Utah men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as Utah gymnastics with 2024 vehicles for every scholarship athlete as part of the Utes’ NIL efforts.

Back in October, the Crimson Collective and FTW360 made national news by awarding all 85 scholarship Utah football players a lease on a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck.

While the move was mostly celebrated, there was some concern about how other teams on campus would feel about football getting all the love. Little did critics know that plans were already in the works to award more vehicles to other Utah teams later in the season.

This latest NIL offering for Utah student-athletes most impressively focuses on female student-athletes and is one of the largest teamwide NIL agreements in collegiate women’s sports to date.

What Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball & Gymnastics Will Be Receiving From The Crimson Collective

Much like Utah football in October, the Utah men’s and women’s basketball team and gymnastics team will receive a paid-for lease on a 2024 vehicle with insurance provided so long as the student-athlete completes a service project by the end of the year, has a good driving record, and remains on scholarship.

The trio of Ute teams will have their choice of a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck, complete with the Night Edition package just like football or 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition.

Utah Working To Set A Strong Standard For NIL And Women’s Sports

When NIL first rolled out there was concern nationally about how that would impact women’s sports and smaller, non-revenue sports in general and a fear about whether there would be equal opportunity for those involved.

Everyone knows football is king, often with men’s basketball next in line.

Utah has a proud tradition of excellence in women’s sports- particularly the Red Rocks gymnastics team that has never missed a trip to Nationals since its inception. Additionally, Utah women’s basketball has been on the rise and is considered one of the top teams in the country over the past three years.

Just last year, Utah gymnastics became the first female team with their very own collective, Who Rocks The House.

The Crimson Collective and FTW360 wanted to take the efforts toward Utah’s female student-athletes up a notch by acknowledging the importance and value those athletes bring to campus and the community at large too.

“This historic offering is game-changing, particularly for women’s collegiate sports,” Derek Mattsson, CEO of For The Win 360° said. “Building off our success with Utes’ football, we’re setting a new standard by enhancing support and expanding opportunities in collegiate athletics, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable environment for all athletes.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports