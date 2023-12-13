Salt Lake City School District announces two new education initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced the launch of two new education initiatives on Wednesday morning.

The enhanced opportunities are for K-12 students in the district with the focus on STEM education.

The launch includes two initiatives: career and college pathways and STEM ecosystems.

In Wednesday’s announcement, multiple community, business, government, and higher education leaders in the Salt Lake City area were encouraged to support and invest in the next generation.

The hope of the initiatives

The hope is that the connection and collaboration that brings together different backgrounds will contribute to the success of students.

“So we hope that this brings awareness to a younger age. That way, they can save time, save effort, save money, and get a career that’s valuable for all of us in the community,” said Laura Deshazo, CTE director.

District seniors, who attended Wednesday’s announcement, said they look forward to their classmate’s growth in STEM, as they have experienced firsthand the difference STEM opportunities have made in their lives.

“With the STEM programs, we have really been able to extend my knowledge and be able to mess around with tech and look more into it,” said Highland High School senior Nick Garner.

Deshazo mentioned some of these students decided what career path they wanted to pursue in middle school. So, this should help fast track future students’ way into honing in on their interests and one day their careers.