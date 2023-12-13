Man arrested in pizza delivery robberies investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — A man placed on probation in August after being convicted in a shooting and drug investigation has been arrested again, after police say he had pizza delivered to him three times in a week, and robbed the delivery driver each time.

Daniel Guy Salomon, 22, who police say is homeless, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of robbery.

On Nov. 29, investigators say Salomon had a pizza from Papa John’s Pizza delivered to an undisclosed address in Salt Lake City. But when the delivery arrived, Salomon threatened the employee, insinuated he had a gun and then took the pizza, according to a police booking affidavit.

On Nov. 30, he did the same thing to a Pizza Hut employee, assaulting the employee after she arrived to deliver a pizza, the affidavit states.

On Friday, police say Salomon robbed a Domino’s Pizza employee, again insinuated he had a gun in his waistband and threatened the employee before taking the pizza.

His arrest comes on the heels of another investigation earlier this year. In April, Salomon exchanged gunshots with a man who allegedly hit him with his truck during a “drug deal gone bad,” according to charging documents. Salomon then tried to carjack another occupied vehicle to try to get away, the charges state.

In July, Salomon agreed to a plea deal in the case, pleading guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a gun by a restricted person, according to court records. He was sentenced in August to three years of probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 14 after he allegedly failed to comply with the terms of that probation, court records state.