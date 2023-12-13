On the Site:
BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Dec 13, 2023, 12:34 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia made it official; he’s off to the NFL.

Suamataia announced his declaration to enter the NFL draft process on Wednesday. The former Orem High standout was at BYU for two seasons, where he anchored the right tackle spot in 2022 and then left tackle in 2023.

Kingsley Suamataia declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Suamataia made his official announcement on X.

“I am not a man of many words. Today, three words say it all: It. Is. Time.”

Suamataia continued, “It is time to thank all of my coaches for their guidance and leadership, including Coach Sitake, A-Rod, Coach Funk, Coach Cristobal, Coach Mirabal, my Laie Park Big Boyz coaches, my uncle coach Josh Ah You, Coach Jeremy Hill, Coach Matt Reynolds, Uncle Coach Gabe Sewell, Coach Terry, Uncle Jack Damuni, Uncle Jasen Ah You, Uncle Bishop Vince Feula, and big shout to big cousin Penei Sewell.”

He closed his announcement with, “It is time to announce that I will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft!”

Through two seasons at BYU, Suamataia only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats. Those two sacks were allowed in one game against the Texas Longhorns.

Suamataia earned Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition for his play at left tackle during the 2023 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Suamataia earned Freshman All-America honors.

Suamataia was an All-Big 12 performer for BYU in 2023

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle Suamataia was honored last month during BYU’s Senior Day as a redshirt sophomore. Entering the year, Suamataia was projected by many draftniks as a potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Suamataia has started 23 games over the past two seasons for BYU. According to Pro Football Focus grades, Suamataia has only allowed two sacks during his time as the starting offensive tackle for the Cougars. Those two sacks given up were against the Texas Longhorns earlier this season.

Suamataia transferred to BYU two years ago after a brief stint with the University of Oregon. Coming out of Orem High School in Utah, Suamataia was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

