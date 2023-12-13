5-year-old Utah girl on life-support after being found unresponsive in a bathtub

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County —A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a bathtub on Monday.

In a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the LaVerkin Police Department responded to a home on S. Peachtree Drive in Toquerville where the child was reported to be unresponsive in the bathtub.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive. The girl was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, but despite the work of medical staff.

In the press release, police stated the girl died in the hospital on Wednesday morning. However, the sheriff’s office contacted KSL, saying the girl did not die and is on life-support.

“I want to clarify that the child in the drowning is still in critical condition and not deceased. We will provide an update if that changes,” the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.

(Editors Note: An earlier version of this story stated the girl died in this incident. The story has been updated with new information from police)