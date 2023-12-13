5-year-old Utah girl dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County —A 5-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Monday.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the LaVerkin Police Department responded to a home on S. Peachtree Drive in Toquerville, Utah to a child who was found unresponsive in the bathtub.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive. The girl was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City but despite the work of medical staff, the girl died Wednesday morning.

The release states, “As with all child deaths, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an active investigation into this tragic incident. Our dedicated team of detectives is working diligently to gather all relevant information and establish the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.”