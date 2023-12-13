On the Site:
Jazz Debut Second Trailer For 50th Anniversary Documentary

Dec 13, 2023, 1:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz unveiled the second trailer for their upcoming documentary detailing the 50-year history of the organization.

Coinciding with the franchise’s second decade night honoring Jazz’s roster of the ’80s, the club released the second of six trailers that will roll out during the season.

The long-form documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” will tell the history of the Jazz with interviews featuring former players, coaches, and owners.

The second trailer focuses on longtime head coach Frank Layden who helped lead the Jazz to their first playoff berth before the arrival of John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Layden spent seven and a half seasons as head coach of the Jazz between 1981 and 1989. The coach amassed 277 wins in 571 games ranking third-most amongst wins by coaches in Jazz history.

Layden was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1984 and remains the only coach in Jazz history to earn that honor. He was named Executive of the Year in the same season.

In 1989, the Jazz retired the No. 1 jersey in honor of the longtime coach.

Documentary Will Celebrate 50 Years Of Jazz Basketball

The Jazz released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary on November 27 previewing the full scope of the long-form feature.

“The Utah Jazz are where we are today because of our fans, so we are making this film for them as an acknowledgment of every win and heartbreak we have shared on the court, every success we have marked together in the community, and all of the promise that lies ahead for our organization,” Ryan Smith, governor of the Jazz said in a release.

“SEG Media was created to unlock a new level of storytelling that brings fans inside the Jazz more than ever. We are so excited for our first long-form production with Note Worthy, a new documentary that will be unlike anything Jazz fans have seen before, and we look forward to seeing our fans’ reactions.”

Smith is also the chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group which announced the creation of SEG Media earlier this year with the creation of the Jazz+ streaming service.

The documentary will be released in spring of 2024.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

