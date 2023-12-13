Jets QB Zach Wilson Takes Home AFC Offensive Player Of Week

NEW YORK – Zach Wilson was brought back as a starter in week 14 and led the Jets to a 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

His performance earned him NFL AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Wilson connected on 27 of his 36 passes (75% completion percentage) for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He set season-highs in all three categories.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Jets.

highlights! get your @ZachWilson AFC Offensive Player of the Week highlights here! pic.twitter.com/0hFEx0zbBf — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 13, 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson at quarterback gives them the best chance to win in an interview last week.

A combination of his play in week 14 and Saleh’s comments suggests that Wilson is projected to finish out the 2023 campaign as New York’s QB1.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Earlier this season, the third-year player was benched for the third time in his career.

