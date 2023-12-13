On the Site:
Utah State Aggies Name Basketball Court After Coach Stew Morrill

Dec 13, 2023, 3:42 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Basketball announced that they will name the Spectrum court after the All-Time Winningest Coach in program history Stew Morrill.

Morrill led Utah State to 17 straight winning seasons from 1998 to 2015.

On top of that, the Aggies had 21 or more wins in 14 straight seasons from 1999 to 2013.

Following Morrill’s retirement in 2015, Utah State brought in Tim Buryea.

During the three seasons of the Buryea era after Morrill’s departure, the Aggies won just 49% of their games.

“Thanks to Utah State University and all the donors who made this happen,” Morrill wrote. “When I received the call, I was a little bit overwhelmed and emotional. Whenever your efforts are recognized in a manner like this, it is special. Of course, none of the success we had would have been possible;e without all the players and assistant coaches.”

About Stew Morrill

Morrill was born in Provo, Utah, and fell in love with basketball from a young age.

He played collegiate basketball at Ricks College and Gonzaga University where he was an All-American and a two-time All-Big Sky selection.

After his senior season with the Bulldogs, he transitioned to an assistant coaching role.

Morrill would coach at Montana and Colorado State before returning to his home state in 1998 to coach USU basketball.

Morrill found a lot of his success during his time with the Aggies.

Under Coach Morrill, Utah State made eight NCAA tournament appearances, finished first in their conference seven times, and never had a negative record.

Three-time WAC Coach of the Year Stew Morrill retired following the 2014-15 season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

