Construction on 2100 South pauses for the holiday shoppers

Dec 13, 2023, 5:05 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


SALT LAKE CITY — Sugar House commuters might have noticed a change in traffic as the lane 2100 South has seemed to disappear overnight.

According to John Coyle, the project manager for the 2100 Construction project, the city is temporarily pausing construction to help businesses in that neighborhood.

“For the holiday season between before Thanksgiving and after New Year’s, we are not having any construction on the roadway; we have gone home for this period,” Coyle said.

‘It’s a big, important project’: Salt Lake City unveils future plans for 2100 South

Coyle said the construction had been kept at bay since Thanksgiving as it made great headway in replacing aging infrastructure on Highland Drive from south of Interstate 80 to 2100 South.

Because of this, he says the city can press pause on the construction to encourage local support for Sugar House businesses.

“We’ve got to do this work, but we need to support the businesses, and being gone during the holiday season is, I think, one of the best things we can do,” Coyle said.

Coyle said that the Sugar House businesses have been great to work with and know that the construction is difficult for everyone involved.

“Please come to support them so it’s not so tough on them because I know when we go in front of their businesses, it creates difficulty,” he said.

Construction will continue on Highland Drive shortly after New Year’s Day.

