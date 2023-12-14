One injured in Moab base jumping accident

MOAB — One person was injured in a base jumping accident near Moab on Wednesday afternoon. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Lt. Al Cymbaluk with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 12:15 p.m. it began a search operation for an injured person near the Colorado River along Kane Creek Road.

Lt. Cymbaluk said that someone in the area heard the injured person calling for help and called authorities.

Search and rescue teams located the injured person using drones. Lt. Cymbaluk said that a hoist operation then began at 3:21 p.m. and the patient was first transported to Classic Air Medical and then to St. Mary’s Hospital afterward.

This is breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.