KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals Add Five Players To Roster As Expansion Draft Approaches

Dec 13, 2023, 5:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC had a busy start to its week as five new players were added to the preseason roster on Tuesday.

The 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft will take place later this week on Friday, December 15.

The day started with a trade with Gotham FC for goalkeeper Mandy Haught. Utah traded away $150,000 in allocation money and expansion protection.

Utah then traded with Kansas City for former Royals midfielder Kate Del Fava and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Utah looked south for its next target.

Two trades with Houston and Orlando brought in former Ute goalkeeper Carly Nelson, former BYU Cougar Cameron Tucker, a 2024 international roster spot, and allocation money.

Finally, Utah traded expansion protection to Portland for Hannah Betfort, the No. 33 overall pick, and allocation money.

Utah has now traded expansion draft protection to all but three teams in the NWSL.

The Royals selection pool is limited to anyone not protected by the OL Reign, Racing Louisville, and Chicago Red Stars.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

