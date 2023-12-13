Utah Royals Add Five Players To Roster As Expansion Draft Approaches

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC had a busy start to its week as five new players were added to the preseason roster on Tuesday.

The 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft will take place later this week on Friday, December 15.

Made a couple of moves yesterday. Made it easier for you today 😏 — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) December 13, 2023

The day started with a trade with Gotham FC for goalkeeper Mandy Haught. Utah traded away $150,000 in allocation money and expansion protection.

RELATED: Utah Royals Make Two Trades For Goalkeeper, First-Round Picks

Utah then traded with Kansas City for former Royals midfielder Kate Del Fava and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Back where it all began for @kdelfava We have acquired Kate Del Fava and the 4th overall draft pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from @thekccurrent in exchange for protection in the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) December 12, 2023

Utah looked south for its next target.

Two trades with Houston and Orlando brought in former Ute goalkeeper Carly Nelson, former BYU Cougar Cameron Tucker, a 2024 international roster spot, and allocation money.

Finally, Utah traded expansion protection to Portland for Hannah Betfort, the No. 33 overall pick, and allocation money.

Welcome to the Beehive State, @hcbetfort 🐝 We have acquired Hannah Betfort, $10K in Allocation Money, and the No. 33 overall pick from @ThornsFC in exchange for protection in the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) December 12, 2023

Utah has now traded expansion draft protection to all but three teams in the NWSL.

The Royals selection pool is limited to anyone not protected by the OL Reign, Racing Louisville, and Chicago Red Stars.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.