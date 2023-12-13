Jazz Notes Grades: Was Last Week The Low Point Of Season For Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY – Last week the Utah Jazz went 0-3 and felt the absence of Lauri Markkanen more than they had in the previous five games he missed.

It wasn’t the first winless week for the Utah Jazz, but the way the losses came can only be described as embarrassing.

The Jazz Notes podcast is back with its weekly grades! 📝 An 0-3 week results in Utah’s worst grades to date.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/miqLtBCstA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2023

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

The play of the young guys continued to carry the Jazz’s grades this week.

Keyonte George had his first 30-point game, Taylor Hendricks stayed in the rotation for the entire week, and Simone Fontecchio kept up his good streak of play.

🗣️ Youngest player in Jazz history to score 30 in a game 🗣️#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/kk8vH5jyQF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 12, 2023

On the other side, Utah’s veterans really struggled in the second week of December.

Collin Sexton had a pretty good stretch of games. But other veterans like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Kelly Olynyk were inconsistent at best.

As for standings, the Jazz are 12th in the West and only 0.5 games from falling all the way down to 14th. Pretty easy ‘F’ there.

Although there were some memorable highlights in the Thunder and Clippers games, going 0-3 and losing a game by 50 points is not fun.

Utah also got an ‘F’ there.

It’s easy to say that the Jazz won’t lose any more games by 50.

Currently, Utah’s longest losing streak is four games. They lost four games straight twice in November.

By the end of the season, will the Jazz have a loss streak that goes longer than four games?

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

