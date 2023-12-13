Keyonte George Will Not Return Against Knicks With Left Foot Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Just four minutes into the first quarter against the Knicks, Keyonte George had a non-contact injury when trailing a New York fastbreak.

George limped around the court until intentionally fouling to sub himself out of the game.

He immediately ran into the tunnel after the foul was called and hit a table he passed by in frustration.

The score was 7-7 when George subbed out.

The replay showed that he began limping after stumbling near the free-throw line.

It was later announced that George injured his left foot and would not return.

Lauri Markkanen Returns As Jazz Host Knicks

The Utah Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson when they host the New York Knicks on ’80s decade night.

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that Clarkson would miss at least the next two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) will both suit up against New York. John Collins (illness) is out for the Jazz who haven’t had a fully healthy roster since the opening weeks of the season.

Markkanen has missed the last eight games for the Jazz. The team was 3-5 in his absence.

Clarkson first suffered a thigh bruise in late November, but an MRI after Monday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed a right bicep femoris strain.

The guard has seen a dip in his averages this season scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting just 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.

The Jazz currently own the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-16 and are 5.5 games back of the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot.

