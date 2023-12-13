On the Site:
Lauri Markkanen Returns For All-Star Duel With Knicks Julius Randle

Dec 13, 2023, 7:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – After missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury, Lauri Markkanen returned to the lineup on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

In his first nine minutes, Markkanen put up 13 points and a rebound on 5/7 from the floor.

Unfortunately, Jazz fans could not fully enjoy Markkanen’s return as rookie guard Keyonte George injured his left foot just four minutes into the game.

RELATED: Keyonte George Will Not Return Against Knicks With Left Foot Injury

The Utah Jazz later announced that he would not return.

Markkanen still did his best to carry the Jazz on ’80s decade night.

Julius Randle had something to say about that though.

In 12 minutes played, Randle had 14 points, five rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Utah took their first lead with six minutes left until halftime, 38-37.

Lauri Markkanen Returns As Jazz Host Knicks

The Utah Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson when they host the New York Knicks on ’80s decade night.

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that Clarkson would miss at least the next two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) will both suit up against New York. John Collins (illness) is out for the Jazz who haven’t had a fully healthy roster since the opening weeks of the season.

Markkanen has missed the last eight games for the Jazz. The team was 3-5 in his absence.

Clarkson first suffered a thigh bruise in late November, but an MRI after Monday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed a right bicep femoris strain.

The guard has seen a dip in his averages this season scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting just 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.

The Jazz currently own the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-16 and are 5.5 games back of the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

No. 18 BYU Rolls Through Denver Behind Career Nights From Robinson, Waterman

BYU improves to 9-1 on the season after defeating the Denver Pioneers in Provo.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Throws Down Posterizing Slam Off Alley-Oop Pass

In the third quarter against the Knicks, Walker Kessler showed off his hops as he rose over the defense for a two-hand stuff.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Shows Off On Both Ends Against Knicks

Taylor Hendricks played great alongside Lauri Markkanen in the first half against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Will Not Return Against Knicks With Left Foot Injury

Just four minutes into the first quarter against the Knicks, Keyonte George had a non-contact injury when trailing a New York fastbreak.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Was Last Week The Low Point Of Season For Utah?

Last week the Utah Jazz went 0-3 and felt the absence of Lauri Markkanen more than they had in the previous five games he missed.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Add Five Players To Roster As Expansion Draft Approaches

The Utah Royals had a busy start to its week as 5 new players were added to the roster. The Expansion Draft will take place later this week.

4 hours ago

