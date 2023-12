Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Shows Off On Both Ends Against Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks played great alongside Lauri Markkanen in the first half against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Hendricks was originally called up to the Jazz due to Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk going down with injuries.

He quickly showed that he belonged and Will Hardy created some frontcourt minutes for the rookie.

In nine minutes played, Hendricks recorded 5 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a block.

He showed off his range as a scorer with a three and a tomahawk slam following a pump fake.

Hendricks then showed off the defense when RJ Barrett was looking for some revenge at the rim.

Barrett tried to put the rookie on a poster but Hendricks met the left-hand attempt with his right.

The Jazz went into halftime up two, 52-50.

Lauri Markkanen Returns As Jazz Host Knicks

The Utah Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson when they host the New York Knicks on ’80s decade night.

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that Clarkson would miss at least the next two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) will both suit up against New York. John Collins (illness) is out for the Jazz who haven’t had a fully healthy roster since the opening weeks of the season.

Markkanen has missed the last eight games for the Jazz. The team was 3-5 in his absence.

Clarkson first suffered a thigh bruise in late November, but an MRI after Monday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed a right bicep femoris strain.

The guard has seen a dip in his averages this season scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting just 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.

The Jazz currently own the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-16 and are 5.5 games back of the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

