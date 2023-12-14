On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of Utah student credits trainer for saving his life after cardiac arrest

Dec 13, 2023, 9:23 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SMITHFIELD, Cache County — An athletic trainer at Sky View High School in Smithfield is credited with saving the life of one of his athletes.

Dean Phillips, 16, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Monday afternoon.

Dean was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where we’re told the has pneumonia but is otherwise doing well, up walking and talking. But, it’s Curtis Cazier, Dean’s athletic trainer, the family is crediting for saving him when he lost consciousness.

Cazier said he was working with another injured athlete on Monday afternoon when some students ran into his office. They told him Dean was unconscious and not breathing. Cazier has been an athletic trainer for 10 years. Monday the first time he’s had to use his CPR training in an emergency.

But that didn’t slow him down.

He said when he saw Dean, he knew it was very serious. He’s also gotten to know Dean over the past couple of years. Those relationships are one of the things he loves most about his job.

“The best part about my job is that I get to form relationships with the student athletes at the school,” Cazier told KSL TV.

Cazier said Dean plays football for Sky View and is a leader on the team, a charismatic self-starter with lots of energy.

“He’s a tough kid, and one that’s always trying to work hard, bring energy,” Cazier said.

Utah teen saved by friends, athletic trainer after cardiac arrest in weight room

But Monday afternoon when Dean’s friends rushed to get the trainer, their friend was in cardiac arrest.

Cazier said he asked Dean’s friends to get an automated external defibrillator — called an AED. They also called 9-1-1.

Minutes later Dean was on his way to a hospital in Salt Lake City. Family and friends say he’s only alive because of Cazier, something Cazier downplays.

“Without everyone working together the outcome could have been very different,” Cazier said.

Two days later, in the hospital, Dean is said to be doing well, and expected to make a full recovery. Something Cazier still won’t take credit for.

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe account for Dean’s family.*

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Uintah County Clerk-Auditor Michael Wilkins has been scrutinized by outside agencies multiple times...

Daniella Rivera and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

‘High crimes, misdemeanors and malfeasance’: KSL Investigates lack of action after scathing report against county clerk/auditor

A pricey, taxpayer-funded investigation found evidence suggesting Uintah County’s clerk/auditor “engaged in conduct that meets the standard of high crimes, misdemeanors, and malfeasance in office.” But so far, no action has been taken.

18 minutes ago

A wrong-way driver on Ogden, Utah is caught on dash-cam footage by a Utah Highway Patrol officer wh...

Mary Culbertson and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Two Utah wrong-way drivers caught on dash cam footage 24 hours apart

Two wrong-way collisions with law enforcement that occurred within 24 hours of each other were caught on dash-cam footage and released by police.

2 hours ago

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the ge...

Dan Rascon

Stolen Christmas lights replaced by person ‘looking to serve and help’

Earlier this week, a Rose Park resident felt her Christmas had been stolen from her. Through the generosity of one individual, however, her Christmas has been restored.

4 hours ago

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while...

Shelby Lofton

Thermal technology helping Provo police get to stranded hikers quicker

The Provo Police Department says thermal technology helped them save a young man who was lost while hiking Sunday night.

4 hours ago

Hill Air Force Base airmen arriving at Ogden's foster care to get ready for their deliveries....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Hill Air Force Base airmen bring Christmas to foster kids

Dozens of Hill Air Force Base airmen come together every year to make sure that at least some of Utah's foster children are not forgotten by Santa.

5 hours ago

Sue Runyon glides toward target during cliff jumping in moab area february 26, 1999. (Ravell Call, ...

Mary Culbertson

One injured in Moab base jumping accident

A person was injured in a base jumping accident in Moab and taken by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Family of Utah student credits trainer for saving his life after cardiac arrest