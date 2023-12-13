On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 18 BYU Rolls Through Denver Behind Career Nights From Robinson, Waterman

Dec 13, 2023, 9:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – No. 18 BYU basketball is back in the win column after a setback to rival Utah last week.

BYU was back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Denver Pioneers.

Denver was no match for BYU as the Cougars rolled to a 90-74 victory to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Jaxson Robinson scored a career-high 28 points and Noah Waterman finished with his first double-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds to lead BYU.

BYU basketball jumps out to 20-point lead in first half

13:31 – Cold shooting carried over from the loss at Utah into the opening minutes against Denver.

BYU shot 10 threes out of the gate and knocked down only two. Their three attempts from inside the arc were all made.

Noah Waterman, after a scoreless night against Utah, jumped out to a quick five points and five rebounds. BYU 12, Denver 8.

11:32 – Richie Saunders continues to show signs of his improved play. He stepped in off the bench and scored a pair of buckets at the rim. BYU 19, DU 10.

10:35 – Denver leading scorer Tommy Bruner, who is third in the nation in points per game with an average of 24.0, scored his first field goal of the game. Bruner stole the ball back from Trey Stewart to set up an easy layup. BYU 20, DU 12.

7:54 – Fast pace game with only four fouls called so far. BYU 24, DU 16.

6:15 – Good hustle play from Noah Waterman as Bruner looked to be on a fastbreak for another layup. Waterman used his wing span to make things challenging, Aly Khalifa chased down the rebound. BYU 27, DU 16.

3:57 – Is it time for Mark Pope to put Jaxson Robinson into the starting lineup? Robinson has buried three threes and been an instant spark off the bench. BYU 33, DU 18.

Halftime – BYU committed an uncharacteristic seven turnovers in the first half, but they overcame that with the volume of threes they attempted. The Cougars fired off 24 threes and knocked down eight. Pios only hit one three. BYU 45, Denver 25.

Noah Waterman, Jaxson Robinson shine in second half

14:29 – BYU big man Atiki Ally Atiki had a beautiful catch and, while in the air, lays it up and is found for an and-one opportunity.

Former Utah Utes player Jaxson Brenchley was the first Denver player to reach double-figures in scoring. BYU 59, Denver 38.

11:55 – BYU is up to six blocks on the Pioneers, who are struggling to come up with easy baskets. Waterman and Robinson each have two. BYU 64, Denver 41.

9:07 – Jaxson Robinson reached seven made three-pointers, which accounted for his 21 points. Then he hit his first bucket inside the arc at the 9:07 mark. BYU 75, Denver 48.

7:22 – Robinson has set a new career-high for the third time this season. He’s up to 26 points after burying his eighth three-pointer. BYU 78, Denver 52.

3:56 – BYU was looking to get Jaxson Robinson the single-game three-pointers made record. The all-time record is 10 made by Chase Fischer against Chaminade in the 2014 Maui Invitational. Robinson had two looks, one from top of the arc, and another in the corner, he missed both. BYU 84, Denver 59.

1:49 – Noah Waterman finished with a big bounce-back showing after the zero-point performance against Utah. Waterman scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Jaxson Robinson’s final bucket of the night was a smooth display of his ball-handling ability, then a soft finish at the rim. Robinson finished with 28 points. BYU 88, Denver 68.

FINAL – Denver scored some late buckets against BYU’s walk-ons to make the final score a bit closer than the game felt. BYU shot 50% from the field to pull away for a blowout win. BYU 90, Denver 74.

BYU Basketball Notes

BYU basketball had a lot of talent in hoodies and sweats once again on Wednesday. Fousseyni Traore, Dawson Baker, and Marcus Adams were all sidelined.

Traore is dealing with a hamstring injury, Baker a foot injury, and Adams is still waiting on clearance from the NCAA after a West Virginia judge provided a temporary restraining order from the NCAA’s waiver rules for all athletes.

Adams is dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him sidelined, even when the NCAA formally notifies teams of players who are currently sitting out due to transfer rules.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Throws Down Posterizing Slam Off Alley-Oop Pass

In the third quarter against the Knicks, Walker Kessler showed off his hops as he rose over the defense for a two-hand stuff.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Shows Off On Both Ends Against Knicks

Taylor Hendricks played great alongside Lauri Markkanen in the first half against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Returns For All-Star Duel With Knicks Julius Randle

After missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury, Lauri Markkanen returned to the lineup on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Will Not Return Against Knicks With Left Foot Injury

Just four minutes into the first quarter against the Knicks, Keyonte George had a non-contact injury when trailing a New York fastbreak.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Was Last Week The Low Point Of Season For Utah?

Last week the Utah Jazz went 0-3 and felt the absence of Lauri Markkanen more than they had in the previous five games he missed.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Add Five Players To Roster As Expansion Draft Approaches

The Utah Royals had a busy start to its week as 5 new players were added to the roster. The Expansion Draft will take place later this week.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

No. 18 BYU Rolls Through Denver Behind Career Nights From Robinson, Waterman