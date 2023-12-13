On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Weber State Basketball Falls Short Against Nevada Wolf Pack

Dec 13, 2023, 9:57 PM

RENO, Nev. – The Weber State Wildcats men’s basketball team fell to 5-4 with a double-digit road loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday.

The Wildcats didn’t necessarily play a bad game. They just couldn’t keep up with efficient shooting from the Wolf Pack.

Nevada shot nearly 17% better from the field and blew out Weber State, 72-55.

First Half

It took over two minutes but Blaise Threatt broke the seal for Weber State to take a 3-1 lead. Threatt went on to score all of WSU’s first seven points.

Nevada welcomed the Wildcats to the Lawlor Events Center with a barrage of outside shots.

All of the Wolf Pack’s first six makes came from outside the paint.

Weber State was able to keep up early on by forcing turnovers and attacking the cup.

With six minutes left before halftime, Dillon Joens tied the game at 17.

Nevada then closed the half on a 12-5 run.

The Wolfpack shot nearly 50% from the field and from three. Weber State couldn’t keep up with that efficiency, making about 40% of their shots in the first half.

The Wildcats trailed by seven at the break, 29-22.

Second Half

The second half looked a lot like the end of the first.

The Wolf Pack took its first double-digit lead less than three minutes after halftime.

Weber State fought to make it close but couldn’t seem to make it less than five.

Following the dunk from Handje Tamba, the Wolf Pack went on a 13-0 run and led 52-34.

Weber State finished the game shooting 40.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. Nevada shot 57.1% and 40.9%.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures compared to five from the Wolf Pack.

Threatt led the Cats in scoring with 18 on 8/12 shooting.

Weber State basketball fell to the Nevada Wolf Pack, 72-55.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

