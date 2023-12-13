On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Career Night For Ian Martinez Leads Utah State Over Santa Clara

Dec 13, 2023, 10:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – With their teammates in need of a pick-me-up, Ian Martinez and Darius Brown II combined for 51 points in an 84-82 win over Santa Clara for Utah State’s ninth straight victory.

USU improved to 10-1 with the win in its final road tune-up of the non-conference schedule.

RELATED: USU To Name Spectrum Court After Stew Morrill

Martinez netted a career-high 28 points, making four threes and grabbing four rebounds. He made 8-of-12 shots from the field and knocked down 8-of-10 free throws

Brown II finished with a season-high 23 points and seven assists. Great Osobor was uncharacteristically quiet on offense, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. It was the first time Osobor failed to reach double-digit scoring as an Aggie.

Adama Alpha-Bal led five SCU players in double-figures with 18 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. added 16 points and Johnny O’Neil had 15.

RELATED: Darius Brown II Finds Success With Throwback Style

First Half

After an early Ian Martinez three, Utah State missed seven straight shots as the Broncos built a 7-3 lead heading into the first media timeout.

Darius Brown II ended the Aggie scoring drought at just under five minutes when he hit a driving floater and drew a foul. After hitting the freebie, USU trailed 9-6.

Utah State missed 13 of its first 16 FGs.

Bovine Blog: Local Prep Talent Paying Dividends For USU

Threes from Max Agbonkpolo and Josh Uduje spurred an 8-0 run that gave the Aggies a 19-17 lead with 9:03 left in the half. Five of USU’s first seven field goals came from deep.

With Santa Clara leading by eight, Martinez ended another long Aggie scoring drought when he took away a Broncos pass and sprinted for an easy transition layup. USU trailed 31-25 at the final media timeout of the half.

The senior from Costa Rica would score 11 straight points for an Aggie team starved for offense.

Buoyed by Martinez, USU closed the half on a 19-12 run to even the score at 43 heading into the break.

Martinez equaled his season-high, leading the Aggies with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting while Brown II added 11 points and three assists. Johnny O’Neil led the Broncos with 11 first-half points.

Second Half

Shooting hiccups continued for both teams as they opened the second half missing a combined 11 of 16 shots. Leading scorer Great Osobor (19.5 ppg) hit two free throws but opened the night 1-of-11 from the field.

Trailing by one, Martinez blocked a shot keying a fast break that led to a Kalifa Sakho dunk on the other end.

Despite shooting 33.9 percent, the Aggies kept the game close thanks to offensive rebounds and 15 Bronco turnovers. Nearly 11 minutes into the second half, USU had attempted 19 more shots than SCU thanks to 13 offensive boards.

Utah State trailed 66-64 at the under-eight minute timeout.

Bovine Blog: Relive USU’s First Half Dunk Contest Vs. Nighthawks

A layup with 4:36 left tied the game at 70 and gave Martinez a career-high 20 points.

The experience of Martinez and Brown II allowed USU to hold on down the stretch as Martinez hit several free throws in the final minute to seal an 84-82 Aggie win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU returns to Utah for a neutral site matchup at Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz, against the San Francisco Dons. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 16.

The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against San Francisco. Last December, Utah State beat USF 82-64 in a game played at Chase Center, home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands JUCO Commit To Bolster Defensive Line

BYU football dipped into the junior college ranks to add a defensive tackle in Luke Toomalatai.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Victory Over Denver

BYU improves to 9-1 after defeating Denver. Takeaways from the victory.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Snap Losing Streak, Beat Knicks Despite Injuries

The shorthanded Utah Jazz got a balanced attack throughout their roster and beat the Knicks 117-113 to snap a three-game losing streak.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Falls Short Against Nevada Wolf Pack

The Weber State Wildcats men's basketball team fell to 5-4 with a double-digit road loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Beat Knicks As Markkanen Returns

The Utah Jazz downed the New York Knicks 117-113 in Lauri Markkanen's return to the lineup to snap a three-game losing streak.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Denver

I think it's a weapon to have Robinson off the bench and it's something I don't see changing anytime soon. Why make a change when the rotation is working? Robinson will continue to finish close games, as he should. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Career Night For Ian Martinez Leads Utah State Over Santa Clara