Utah Basketball Players Support Ex-Ute Teammate At BYU Home Game

PROVO, Utah – Less than a week after Utah basketball defeated BYU in Salt Lake City, a pair of Ute players made their way south to watch a game in Provo.

It wasn’t to gloat about last Saturday’s 73-69 victory over BYU. Instead, it was to support a former Utah teammate.

Utah Basketball supported Denver’s Jaxon Brenchley against BYU

Utah standouts Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen were in attendance at the Marriott Center on Wednesday night for BYU’s game against the Denver Pioneers. They were there to watch their ex-Ute teammate Jaxon Brenchley, who is now a starter for Denver.

An X user shared a picture of Carlson on Wednesday night sitting behind Denver’s bench with the tagline, “New owner of BYU Men’s Basketball”. Carlson replied with a picture of him and Madsen and wrote a caption that said, “Co-owners.”

Carlson wore neutral clothing, while Madsen was rocking a vintage Utah crewneck in rival territory.

Brenchley scored 21 points in the loss to BYU

No. 18 BYU defeated Brenchley’s Pioneers squad 90-74. It was a memorable night for Brenchley in his homecoming back to the Beehive State as he finished with a career-high 21 points in the loss.

Career night for @JBrench23 in his return to his home state earns him tonight’s @SmoothieKing Player of the Game.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/OsijPoFpAE — Denver Men’s Basketball (@DU_MensHoops) December 14, 2023

After the game, Brenchley took pictures with friends and family on the Marriott Center floor who were in attendance to support him.

Branden Carlson was teammates with Brenchley for the past four seasons at Utah. They were also on the same Utah Prospects team during their AAU careers, along with BYU’s Trevin Knell. Madsen was a teammate with Brenchley for the previous two seasons before he transferred to Denver for his final collegiate season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper