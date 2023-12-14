On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball Players Support Ex-Ute Teammate At BYU Home Game

Dec 14, 2023, 12:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Less than a week after Utah basketball defeated BYU in Salt Lake City, a pair of Ute players made their way south to watch a game in Provo.

It wasn’t to gloat about last Saturday’s 73-69 victory over BYU. Instead, it was to support a former Utah teammate.

Utah Basketball supported Denver’s Jaxon Brenchley against BYU

Utah standouts Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen were in attendance at the Marriott Center on Wednesday night for BYU’s game against the Denver Pioneers. They were there to watch their ex-Ute teammate Jaxon Brenchley, who is now a starter for Denver.

An X user shared a picture of Carlson on Wednesday night sitting behind Denver’s bench with the tagline, “New owner of BYU Men’s Basketball”. Carlson replied with a picture of him and Madsen and wrote a caption that said, “Co-owners.”

Carlson wore neutral clothing, while Madsen was rocking a vintage Utah crewneck in rival territory.

Brenchley scored 21 points in the loss to BYU

No. 18 BYU defeated Brenchley’s Pioneers squad 90-74. It was a memorable night for Brenchley in his homecoming back to the Beehive State as he finished with a career-high 21 points in the loss.

After the game, Brenchley took pictures with friends and family on the Marriott Center floor who were in attendance to support him.

Branden Carlson was teammates with Brenchley for the past four seasons at Utah. They were also on the same Utah Prospects team during their AAU careers, along with BYU’s Trevin Knell. Madsen was a teammate with Brenchley for the previous two seasons before he transferred to Denver for his final collegiate season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands JUCO Commit To Bolster Defensive Line

BYU football dipped into the junior college ranks to add a defensive tackle in Luke Toomalatai.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Victory Over Denver

BYU improves to 9-1 after defeating Denver. Takeaways from the victory.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Snap Losing Streak, Beat Knicks Despite Injuries

The shorthanded Utah Jazz got a balanced attack throughout their roster and beat the Knicks 117-113 to snap a three-game losing streak.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Career Night For Ian Martinez Leads Utah State Over Santa Clara

Ian Martinez and Darius Brown II carried Utah State down the stretch in an 84-82 win over Santa Clara on Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Falls Short Against Nevada Wolf Pack

The Weber State Wildcats men's basketball team fell to 5-4 with a double-digit road loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Beat Knicks As Markkanen Returns

The Utah Jazz downed the New York Knicks 117-113 in Lauri Markkanen's return to the lineup to snap a three-game losing streak.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Basketball Players Support Ex-Ute Teammate At BYU Home Game