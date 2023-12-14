On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond

Dec 14, 2023, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football had an open date that needed to be filled in 2024 and Utah State answered the call.

The Utes and Aggies haven’t played each other since Utah State paid Utah a visit in Salt Lake City in 2013- a 30-26 win for the Utes.

Utah football will make the trip up to Logan in 2024 on September 14 with their out-of-conference matchup with conference foe Baylor being moved to September 7. The Utes will start their season on August 29 hosting Southern Utah.

Utah’s scheduling deal with Utah State includes two home matches for the Utes tentatively scheduled for September 19 of 2026 and September 13 of 2031.

Utah Football Moves To The Big 12

The Big 12 will welcome Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the Big 12 in 2024. Legacy members Texas and Oklahoma are moving on to the SEC.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected, and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

During the upcoming four years, all teams will play one another at least once, home and away.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Carsen Ryan Announces Transfer To University of Utah

Utah native and UCLA Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan announced his commitment to University of Utah Football on Thursday.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA

GSW forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely less than 24 hours after he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face and was ejected.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Looking To Move Forward From Chaotic Off-Season

Super seniors Maile O'Keefe, Abby Paulson, and Jaedyn Rucker discussed moving Utah gymnastics forward with head coach Carly Dockendorf.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Players Support Ex-Ute Teammate At BYU Home Game

During BYU's home game against Denver, a pair of current Utah players were in attendance to support a former teammate.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands JUCO Commit To Bolster Defensive Line

BYU football dipped into the junior college ranks to add a defensive tackle in Luke Toomalatai.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Victory Over Denver

BYU improves to 9-1 after defeating Denver. Takeaways from the victory.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond