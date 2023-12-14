Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football had an open date that needed to be filled in 2024 and Utah State answered the call.

The Utes and Aggies haven’t played each other since Utah State paid Utah a visit in Salt Lake City in 2013- a 30-26 win for the Utes.

Utah football will make the trip up to Logan in 2024 on September 14 with their out-of-conference matchup with conference foe Baylor being moved to September 7. The Utes will start their season on August 29 hosting Southern Utah.

Utah’s scheduling deal with Utah State includes two home matches for the Utes tentatively scheduled for September 19 of 2026 and September 13 of 2031.

Utah Football Moves To The Big 12

The Big 12 will welcome Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the Big 12 in 2024. Legacy members Texas and Oklahoma are moving on to the SEC.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected, and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

During the upcoming four years, all teams will play one another at least once, home and away.

