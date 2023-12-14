On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Native Carsen Ryan Announces Transfer To University of Utah

Dec 14, 2023, 11:15 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah native and UCLA Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan announced his commitment to Utah Football on Thursday.

Ryan attended Timpview and American Fork High School before committing to UCLA following his senior year.

Carsen Ryan Returns To Utah

In his senior year with the Cavemen, Ryan posted 53 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

American Fork made it to the 6A state quarterfinal and Ryna was named to the Utah MaxPreps All-State First Team.

Coming out of high school, Ryan was a four-star recruit and a top-10 prospect in the state of Utah.

Collegiate Beginnings In Southern California

Ryan played in the first five games of the 2022 season.

He posted six catches for 82 yards. Ryan saw some action on the defensive end for the Bruins in 2022 and recorded one tackle against Colorado.

Last season, Ryan had a much larger role with UCLA Football.

He posted 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan had his best game of the season in Rice-Eccles Stadium when he caught three passes for 69 yards. This included a 45-yard catch, the longest play of his career.

Ryan Joins Utah Football For Inaugural Big 12 Season

With just the bowl game left this season, the Utes hold the fifth spot in the Pac-12 with a record of 8-4.

Plagued by injuries all year long, it felt like Utah was looking on to what’s next at about the midpoint of the season.

Utah Football will join a new conference for the sixth time in the program’s history in 2024. The Big 12 conference will welcome the University of Utah as they expand to a 16-team league.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA

GSW forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely less than 24 hours after he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face and was ejected.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond

Utah football had an open date that needed to be filled in 2024 and Utah State answered the call.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Looking To Move Forward From Chaotic Off-Season

Super seniors Maile O'Keefe, Abby Paulson, and Jaedyn Rucker discussed moving Utah gymnastics forward with head coach Carly Dockendorf.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Players Support Ex-Ute Teammate At BYU Home Game

During BYU's home game against Denver, a pair of current Utah players were in attendance to support a former teammate.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands JUCO Commit To Bolster Defensive Line

BYU football dipped into the junior college ranks to add a defensive tackle in Luke Toomalatai.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Victory Over Denver

BYU improves to 9-1 after defeating Denver. Takeaways from the victory.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Native Carsen Ryan Announces Transfer To University of Utah