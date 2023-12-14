Utah Native Carsen Ryan Announces Transfer To University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah native and UCLA Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan announced his commitment to Utah Football on Thursday.

Ryan attended Timpview and American Fork High School before committing to UCLA following his senior year.

Carsen Ryan Returns To Utah

In his senior year with the Cavemen, Ryan posted 53 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

American Fork made it to the 6A state quarterfinal and Ryna was named to the Utah MaxPreps All-State First Team.

Coming out of high school, Ryan was a four-star recruit and a top-10 prospect in the state of Utah.

Collegiate Beginnings In Southern California

Ryan played in the first five games of the 2022 season.

He posted six catches for 82 yards. Ryan saw some action on the defensive end for the Bruins in 2022 and recorded one tackle against Colorado.

Last season, Ryan had a much larger role with UCLA Football.

He posted 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan had his best game of the season in Rice-Eccles Stadium when he caught three passes for 69 yards. This included a 45-yard catch, the longest play of his career.

Ryan Joins Utah Football For Inaugural Big 12 Season

With just the bowl game left this season, the Utes hold the fifth spot in the Pac-12 with a record of 8-4.

Plagued by injuries all year long, it felt like Utah was looking on to what’s next at about the midpoint of the season.

Utah Football will join a new conference for the sixth time in the program’s history in 2024. The Big 12 conference will welcome the University of Utah as they expand to a 16-team league.

